WWE star John Cena has joined in with Talk show host John Oliver to debunk COVID-19 conspiracy theories raging online. Along with John Cena, Canadian-American television personality Alex Trebek also joined in support urging people to fact-check before they believe any rumours regarding the pandemic. COVID-19 conspiracy theories are in spreading in abundance across the globe, with misinformation surrounding the nature of the virus and the best ways to combat its spread.

WWE news: John Cena, Alex Trebek join John Oliver in debunking COVID-19 conspiracy theories

Teaming up with talk show host John Oliver, WWE Superstar John Cena helped debunk misleading information while showing off his chiselled physique to convince viewers to get to the truth of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on HBO's Last Week Tonight, Oliver explored the spread of COVID-19 conspiracy theories and examined their claims before debunking false rumours. The host also invited trustworthy celebrities including Alex Trebek, Billy Porter, Paul Rudd and Catherine O’Hara, who recorded a selection of videos to spread information and nudge people towards more critical thinking. To stress on his point, John Cena said that he and John Oliver were born on the exact same day, April 23, 1977, despite their vastly different physical appearances.

In his segment, John Cena also stripped off his shirt while explaining the importance of viewers verifying sources while doing important research on things like coronavirus. Alex Trebek, on the other hand, referred to his famous game show Jeopardy!. The Gameshow host said that Jeopardy! would be a very weird show if nobody asks questions on it. John Cena and Alex Trebek's contribution to John Oliver's show is part of a wider video campaign by the HBO series to promote greater awareness and truth in facts.

WWE news: John Cena retirement rumours intensify after a cryptic tweet by WWE On FOX

John Cena’s last in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 36, where he fought Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match. Since then the WWE star has eluded the wrestling ring and rumours of his retirement have been growing ever since. Recently, WWE on Fox, teased John Cena's retirement, by posting a picture of John Cena’s armband asking whether it was the end of the 13-time WWE champion.

However, the account also added the next PPV's hashtag #SummerSlam at the end of the caption, forcing many followers to believe that the SummerSlam could be John Cena's swansong. Rumours regarding the expiry of his contract have gone viral, but various sources have claimed those to be false. John Cena, in turn, said that WWE is still in his heart and everyone from the company is like his family speaking about the company in a press conference.

(Image Courtesy: wwe.com)