Jeremy Renner Calls Out Chris Hemsworth For Stealing Thor's Hammer From The Sets

Jeremy Renner called out his fellow Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth aka Thor for stealing a prop from the sets of one of the many MCU movies they starred together in. Renner who will be reprising his role as Hawkeye in the mini-series of the same name made the revelation while he was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jeremy Renner jokingly calls out Chris Hemsworth and other MCU co-stars

Jeremy Renner made a special appearance as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was asked why he had not taken any prop home from the sets of his MCU movie. Renner replied and said, "I never, over the decade or so of doing the Avengers and all that sort of stuff, I never took anything ’cause they asked us not to, and my mom taught me, well… So I never took anything."

Renner also called out his MCU co-stars including Chris Hemsworth and jokingly called them dirtbags. He said, "All the Avengers took stuff, the dirtbags! They stole something. Thor’s got his hammer." The actor also revealed that he ultimately took home Hawkeye's costume after asking permission from the production team.

Renner explained, "So I finally asked after doing the TV series because I got asked to be the valet guy at my daughter’s school. They need help when you drop off your kid at school, they need an adult … So I said, ‘Fine, if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it dressed as Hawkeye.’ You know, plus it up … So that’s why I have the costume. I don’t know if they’re gonna ask for it back, I probably won’t give it back at this point, but I got it, finally."

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner is gearing up for the release of the Hawkeye series that will premiere on November 24 on Disney+. The series will also feature Hailee Steinfeld joining him as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye and will consist of six episodes, releasing weekly until December 29. The official synopsis of the series reads-

"Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a brand-new teaser trailer and poster today for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

Image: Instagram/@jeremyrenner