Jeremy Strong “begged” To Be Tear-gassed While Shooting For 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7'

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a 2020 American legal drama, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. The movie that released on Netflix casts Jeremy Strong, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, and Alex Sharp as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the Chicago Seven, that was a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters who had been charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Fans will be surprised to know that Succession star Jeremy Strong practically “begged” to be tear-gassed while shooting for the movie. Read further ahead to know more about the movie.

Jeremy Strong “begged” to be tear-gassed

The critically acclaimed movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7 shows how a political decision by Richard Nixon's new administration is made to stage a show trial in order to intimidate the hippie, peace activist and black power movements in their opposition to the Vietnam War. According to a report by IndieWire, Aaron Sorkin revealed that Jeremy Strong begged the director to spray him with real tear gas. Even though the actor insisted on the real tear-gas, Aaron Sorkin refused to do so.

Talking about the actor, his Succession co-star Brian Cox told IndieWire that Jeremy Strong is interesting. He works in a specific kind of way, it’s a method way of working, and the co-star totally respects that. Jeremy Strong’s way of working is completely different from the way Brian Cox works.

Brain Cox finds Strong quite interesting as he inhabits the fragility almost in a way that forces people to worry about him sometimes. He further went on to say that Jeremy Strong is very committed as an actor, and his commitment is undeniable. Brian Cox further in an intervioew with IndieWire went on to say that this is the reason for his magnificient performance onscreen. 'Jeremy Strong is a pretty magnificent piece of work', he added.

