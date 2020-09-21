Emmy Awards 2020: Jeremy Strong Bags 'Outstanding Lead Actor In Drama Series' Trophy

Actor Jeremy Strong has won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’. He received the accolade for HBO’s drama series Succession. The series is a satirical comedy created by Jesse Armstrong. Succession revolves around a family who are the dysfunctional owners of a media and hospitality media empire. Jeremy Strong plays the role of Kendall in the series.

Other nominees for the ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’ were Jason Bateman for Ozark, Sterling K Brown for This is Us, Steve Carell for The Morning Show, Brian Cox for Succession and Billy Porter for Pose. Jeremy Strong said ‘wow’ as he started his virtual acceptance speech. He also talked about a poem and said, “I read a poem by Stephen Dunn that said, All I ever wanted was a book so good I'd be finishing it for the rest of my life. This job was that for me. [Succession creator] Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you. [Succession costar and co-nominee] Brian Cox, I share this with you”.

About Emmys 2020

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the pandemic outbreak, the ceremony was later declared to be a virtual event. With a part of the audience being present at Microsoft Theater, the celebrities were all glammed up to showcase their Emmy looks virtually while sitting at home. The award ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19. Take a look at Emmy 2020 full winner list.

Emmy Awards 2020 winners list

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie: Bad Education

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Actor - Drama: Jeremy Strong, (Succession)

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Actress - Drama: Zendaya, (Euphoria)

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Billy Crudup, (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Julia Garner, (Ozark)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba (Mrs America

Outstanding Director - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Director - Drama: Andrij Parekh, (Succession)

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Jesse Armstrong, (Succession)

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson (Watchmen)

Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

Governors Award: Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation

