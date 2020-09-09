Jeremy Clarkson Calls Lewis Capaldi 'unknown Man' On 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi had a funny take on being the subject of a question on the edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on Tuesday (September 8) and took to his social media handle to talk about the same.

During the episode, contestant Clea Rawinsky was on the hot seat looking to bag £32,000 when the host, Jeremy Clarkson asked her the question. The question read as "Who recorded the UK number one album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent?" And the options were as follows, Robbie Williams, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, and Lewis Capaldi.

However, Rawinsky was puzzled and ended up using both her lifelines, having no luck with either of them. And while guessing the answer, she revealed saying that she does not even know who Lewis Capaldi is. The contestant then used her 50/50 lifeline and the two options displayed were Robbie Williams and Lewis Capaldi. She then took a guess and locked Lewis Capaldi, managing to get the right answer.

After selecting the right answer, host Jeremy Clarkson told the contestant and the audience that the album none of them has ever heard of by “this unknown man” was number one in the year 2019 and then again in the year 2020 and was also UK’s biggest selling album.

And seems like Lewis was watching the show as he took to his Twitter handle to tweet about the same. The singer shared a video of the lady answering the question and her reaction to who Lewis Capaldi was. The singer tweeted, "Me: Wow can't believe we've sold 1 million copies of my album in the U.K. this week, I've made it!! Life: (video of Clea's reaction)" Take a look at the tweet below.

Me: wow can’t believe we’ve sold 1 million copies of my album in the U.K. this week, I’ve made it!!



Life: pic.twitter.com/ug8z4p9sRz — i don’t even know who lewis capaldi is (@LewisCapaldi) September 8, 2020

Seeing this tweet, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on it. The tweet garnered several likes, retweets and comments. Some of the users were left in splits after watching the video, while some commented on praising the singer for taking a dig at himself. One of the users wrote, “this is damn funny”, while the other one wrote, “this is too good”. Take a look at the tweets below.

About the singer

Lewis Capaldi is a Scottish singer and songwriter. He has also gone on to sing several songs such as Someone You Loved, Before You Go, Fade, Lost On You, Let It Roll and more. He has also garnered several praise and accolades for his talent. Listen to his song below.

