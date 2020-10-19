'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson's Ex-wife Spotted Living On Streets In Los Angeles

Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson’s ex-wife Loni Willison was recently spotted living on the streets in Los Angeles. In an interview with The Sun, Loni Willison said that she has not spoken to Jeremy and she doesn’t want to speak to her friends either. Willison added that she is doing just fine and don’t want anyone to help her. Loni Willison went missing in 2018.

Loni Willison spotted on Venice streets

According to The Sun, Loni Willison was spotted pushing a trolley containing her belongings and searching through trash cans and dumpsters behind houses in LA’s Venice district. Talking about why she chose to live like this, Loni Willison mentioned that she can live on her own and she has got everything she needs right on the street. She added that nobody really cares about her and she doesn’t want to see anybody and nobody wants to meet her.

Loni Willison further said that she has no cellphone but she has food and a place to sleep. The former magazine Covergirl said that she gets money from here and there and there is food in the bins and nears the stores. Loni Willison disappeared in October 2018 after her friends tried to get her into rehab.

According to The Sun’s report, she is battling drug and alcohol addiction and also has mental health issues. Loni Willison married Jeremy Jackson in 2012 but they later parted ways after Jeremy reportedly attacked her at their West Hollywood home.

Also Read| Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted on a dinner date amid divorce rumours? Read more

Also Read| Vanessa Bryant and Ciara spotted nursing their babies in new '#MomLife' picture

In 2016, Loni lost her job after a mental breakdown and also ended up living on the streets as her assets like her apartment and car were taken. In LA’s Venice neighbourhood, she walked around several backstreets looking for discarded food and clothing. Earlier, in an interview with The Sun, Jeremy Jackson was asked about his ex-wife. He said that all he can tell is that his attention, time and focus is where he can be most effective and they are doing all right.

Jeremy Jackson has also battled drug addiction. After leaving Baywatch, he had problems with drugs and alcohol. At the age of 19, Jackson was charged with drug possession and intent to sell, serving 90 days in jail. In an interview with Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew in 2011, Jeremy Jackson said that he had the fame, girls, money and he threw it all away. He added that he was doing drugs and drinking and he was out of control.

Also Read| Demi Lovato's ex-beau Max Ehrich spotted crying at same place where he proposed her?

Also Read| Where Was Baywatch Filmed? Know the filming locations of this action-comedy film

Promo Image Courtesy: Jeremy Jackson/ Jeremy Jackson FC Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.