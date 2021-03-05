Jermaine Fowler's Parents: Meet The Comedian's Family & The Sitcom He's Making On Them

Comedian Jermaine Fowler's career seems to be taking off at a high speed after his appearance in Coming to America 2. Today, many people seem to be interested in getting to know him and what lies behind the epithets and adjectives attached to him. His stand up special on The Late Late Show with James Corden that had become viral not too long ago gave viewers an insight into his unusual family. Let's revisit that and get to know Jermaine Fowler's parents and family.

Who are Jermaine Fowler's parents? Get to know Jermaine Fowler's family

Jermaine made his family the butt of his jokes this time, earning unstoppable laughter from the audience in the auditorium. Jermaine comes from a big family, a second of four children and one of the twins. His father Jerome Sr and mother Marsha were teen parents when they had Jermaine and his twin Jerome Jr. In his interview with Impose Magazine, he described what it's like to be brought up by young parents. He admitted that it was an unusual experience as his parents had a really good sense of humour and weren't as strict as other typical parents.

In his stand up, he even took shots at his twin Jerome Jr by calling him a criminal. He jokingly said that his brother loved to go to jails and pick fights with gangsters while Jermaine had to face the backhand because of his identical appearance to his brother. He also mentioned that his mother came out as a lesbian sometime later, which led to her divorce. His mother is now married to a woman who remains unnamed but Jermaine admitted to having a great bond with her.

Jermaine is reportedly working on a new animated sitcom with FOX that is partly based on his childhood. The show revolves around the topic of teen parents and how it is like for them to deal with it. Though he revealed that it doesn't directly pick out stories from his childhood, he has mentioned that the character he'll be playing takes inspiration from his mother Marsha.

