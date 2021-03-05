What Time Does 'Coming 2 America' Release On Amazon Prime? Details About The Comedy Film

More than three decades have passed since Coming To America released in 1988. Now, the comedic duo – Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) – is going to be back in the romantic comedy film’s sequel entitled Coming 2 America. Fans of the classic movie are enthusiastically waiting to see what the two are going to offer in this second part. If you too are excited about the sequel, you must be wondering what time does Coming 2 America release on Amazon Prime. Continue reading to know.

What Time Does Coming 2 America Release On Amazon Prime?

The Coming 2 America release date is finally set for March 5. Prior to this, the Coming 2 America release date was postponed twice. Firstly, it was scheduled to release on August 7 after which it was pushed to December. As of now, Amazon Prime has bought the screening rights for the film, and the movie is confirmed to be available for streaming on the OTT platform from March 5 onwards. So, what will the Coming 2 America release time be? The film is anticipated to release at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time. That means the Coming 2 America release time will be 01:30 PM in India.

Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime synopsis

In this sequel, fans of the beloved movie will witness the newly crowned king of Zamunda, Akeem, and his most trusted friend Semmi going back to America in search of Akeem’s son (Jermaine Fowler). King Akeem’s love interest Lisa (Shari Headley) will also be starring in the film as the queen of Zamunda. The other original cast members who are returning include King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones). He was the father of the then prince Akeem. Next, there is Paul Bates as Oha who played the royal servant. Then there is John Amos as Cleo Mc Dowell, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi, Garcelle Beauvais as Rose, and Louise Anderson as Maurice. Fans will also be seeing Eddie Murphy play his other roles like the singer Randy Watson and the barbershop guys Saul and Clarence.

If you have not watched the 1988 film yet it is about Prince Akeem flying to America with Semmi in search of a woman who will love him for his character and not his wealth and royal position. That is where Akeem meets Lisa. It is The way he struggles to convince his father who has already found a spouse for him and reveal his true identity to Lisa are the crux of the plot. Coming To America is available to stream on Netflix.

Trailer of Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime.

