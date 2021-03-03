Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Dances To Her Father John Legend's Song From 'Coming 2 America'

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her daughter Luna Legend dancing. In the clip, Luna was seen dancing on her father John Legend's song from Coming To America 2 or Coming 2 America. In her caption, Chrissy wrote that Luna approved her father’s song from the upcoming film.

Luna Legend dances on John Legend's song

In her story, Chrissy shared a clip in which Luna Legend can be seen grooving on John Legend's song from Coming To America 2. Luna was seen dancing on the sofa in a night suit while eating popcorn. Chrissy captioned her post by writing, “She approves @johnlegend's song in the movie. You can dance too on March 5!!”

About Coming 2 America

Coming to America 2 is an upcoming American comedy film directed by Craig Brewer. The film is based on a screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield, and a story by Blaustein, Sheffield, and Justin Kanew. It is based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. Coming 2 America is the second installment in the Coming to America film series and serves as a sequel to the 1988 film.

The film stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. The track named Coming 2 America is sung by John Legend, Burna Boy & Nile Rodgers. The film is set to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

More about Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen made her professional modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010. She appeared as a panellist on the syndicated daytime talk show FABLife. She co-hosts the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle and serves as a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny, currently.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first met while filming his 2006 music video for the song Stereo, in which Chrissy played his love interest. They started dating in 2006. The couple got engaged in 2011. Chrissy and John tied the knot in September 2013. They are parents of two children – a daughter born in April 2016, and a son born in May 2018.

