Jesse Eisenberg Is Not Part Of Justice League Snyder Cut Movement

Justice League has been among the most talked-about superhero film since its release in 2017. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has become a major part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and its fans. Recently, Jesse Eisenberg, who played Lex Luthor in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, revealed why he is not interested in the Snyder Cut.

Jesse Eisenberg not keen on The Snyder Cut

Jesse Eisenberg appeared in Justice League as Lex Luthor for a short period of time, in the post-credit scene. In it, he escaped from the asylum and teams with Slade Wilson. The scene got fans excited for the future films in the DCEU. However, it did not quite go well due to several reasons.

Jesse Eisenberg recently talked about The Snyder Cut in an interview. He first confessed that he has not watched either of his DCEU films, as he does not like watching his own movies. The actor then said that he is not aware of a Snyder Cut. He stated that he is not part of, what to call it – the movement.

Eisenberg mentioned that he like Zack Snyder and he worked with him for a while. It was by virtue of these movies taking so long to film. He loves Snyder’s style and aesthetic and if there is a movie he wanted to release, he is sure that it would be great.

Jesse Eisenberg also talked about his possible return as Lex Luthor in the DCEU, after his Justin League appearance. He said that he loves that part but he does not know what the studio is doing with any of the movies. He stated that playing Luthor was the kind of thing you get to do in acting class in high school and never get to do in a movie. Earlier, Eisenberg mentioned that to play a villain in a superhero movie is the fun part.

Jesse Eisenberg’s less interest in Justice League Snyder Cut might make sense has he had a minor role in it. Last year, director Zack Snyder confirmed that his cut of Justice League exits and he even shared several photos. There is no confirmation if the Snyder Cut would ever be available for the fans or not.

