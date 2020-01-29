Superhero Movies That Failed To Get Their Sequels: Justice League, Green Lantern, And More

Hollywood has been fascinated with superheroes for decades. They have experimented countless times in this genre and have even provided some memorable superhero films. Currently, the Marvel universe has been dominating the superhero genre with its incredible sales worldwide. However, there are some movies that failed to get a sequel either due to lack of success or the maker’s decision. Here are some superhero films that never went on to get sequels.

Famous superhero movies that failed to get their sequels

The Incredible Hulk

There have been quite a few movies made about Hulk in Hollywood; however, not all of them have worked well with the audience. Hence, his solo movies never got a proper sequel. The character has appeared and was a beloved part of several superhero movies, like The Avengers. The reason for him not getting a sequel was due to the rights of the character belonging to another movie studio. However, sources in the industry have claimed that Disney wishes to buy back the rights.

Megamind

One of the most popular films by DreamWorks animation is Megamind. The film featured a blue-headed villain and a superhero who closely resembled Superman. The battle between the two entities gets complex as the movie progresses. Fans loved the film and it was surprising that the film never got a sequel.

Big Hero Six

Disney managed to turn this Marvel character into an Oscar-winning film. What many people did not realise until long that Big Hero Six was actually a comic book property of Marvel. However, the story of the film was intriguing but the end of the film provided little to no space for a potential sequel. Hence, the franchise was shelved by the makers and there has not been any word on its sequel.

Green Lantern

Green Lantern was one of those films which received major backlash and still is a subject of jokes among many critics and fans. The movie saw a strong potential to become a stellar hit. However, due to an incompetent script, the film turned out to be a disaster. Ryan Reynolds worked hard to make the character interesting and also aided the film in general; however, all things failed for this film. Hence it was evident that the film would not get any sequel.

Justice League

The ongoing movement to release the actual cut of the movie has made the film gain popularity again. The film proved to be a disaster and did not quite meet the expectation of fans in general. The team of these iconic superheroes was expected to be a thrilling and eventful experience; however, poor screenplay and multiple changes in the script caused the franchise to die a slow death. The film is not expected to get a sequel any time soon; however, fans are battling hard to get the studio to release the Snyder Cut.

