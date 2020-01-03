DC Movies: Suicide Squad Director Reveals 'Its Deleted Ties To Justice League'

Director of Suicide Squad, David Ayer recently responded to a tweet on twitter about the machine Cara Delevingne's Enchantress was building at the end of the film. He revealed that originally it had been intended to sync up with Justice League.

A user tweeted to David Ayer and said that the whole I have to build my machine thing was ridiculous and her abilities alone were enough of a challenge. He further added apart from that scene, he really enjoyed the movie. To this David Ayer replied that it was supposed to be a boom tube as she was under control of a mother box. He also added that all the apocalypse elements were stripped out late in the game. The machine concept was an attempt to create a ticking clock and world threat.

It was supposed to be a boom tube as she was under control of a motherbox. All the Apokalypse elements were stripped out late in the game. The machine concept was an attempt to create a ticking clock and world threat. https://t.co/NTDRrAv4rx — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) December 28, 2019

It’s not a sequel it’s a reinvention and @JamesGunn is going to absolutely knock it out of the park. I’m cheering every step a way. https://t.co/MehKt7rvLO — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) December 23, 2019

Last year, Ayer revealed that his Suicide Squad was originally supposed to include DC villain Steppenwolf. Meanwhile, James Gunn’s reboot, The Suicide Squad is due out on August 6, 2021. It will draw on all past Suicide Squad teams for inspiration.

