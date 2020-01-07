Justice League Fans Shocked To See #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Ads At FA Cup Soccer Match

DC fans have dominated the social media in order to get a glimpse of their beloved Zack Snyder's version of Justice League. This has been in talks since Justice League was not able to live up to its expectations and the fans are demanding for Zack's version of the film. Director Zack Snyder left the film before it was completed due to a personal tragedy but he was able to remove a cut which was shot during the production process of the film.

After the fans of the DC cinematic universe did not like the released version of Justice League they have been demanding for the Snyder cut. It is not common to see the viewers ask for the Snyder cut of the film, Justice League and the GoFundMe campaign has taken a step towards it. Will Rowlands had decided to kickstart a campaign that supports #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Read more to know about the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut ads which appeared during an FA Cup soccer match.

Snyder Cut ad at FA Cup soccer match

Will Rowlands is the brains behind creating a GoFundMe campaign to advertise the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign during an FA Cup game. He started the campaign in order to earn an ambitious goal of £4,885 (roughly $6,390). For each £600 the campaign raised, Rowlands donated another £600 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Rowlands raised a total of £4,885 for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut ads which appeared on digital billboards during Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup match on Sunday, January 5. The director saw the ads himself and took to his social media to comment the ads were "epic" and tagged the post with #AFSP. It was Snyder's daughter's suicide that prevented him from completing his Justice League and since then #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has regularly used their fundraising efforts to help suicide prevention charities.

