On Jessica Alba's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Best Romantic-comedy Films

Jessica Marie Alba, commonly known as Jessica Alba, is an American actor and businesswoman. She began her television and movie appearances at age 13 in Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack (1994), but rose to prominence at age19, as the lead actress of the television series Dark Angel (2000–2002), for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Her big-screen breakthrough came in Honey (2003). On Jessica Alba’s birthday, here are some of her best romantic comedy movies. Read ahead to know more-

Jessica Alba’s best romantic comedy movies

Honey (2003)

Honey is a romantic-comedy-drama, directed by Bille Woodruff. The lead cast of the movie includes Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer, and Romeo Miller. The plot of the film revolves around Honey, who is a sexy, tough music video choreographer, who shakes up her life after her mentor gives her an ultimatum, sleep with him or be blacklisted within their industry.

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Good Luck Chuck is a romantic-comedy-drama, directed by Mark Helfrich. The lead cast of the movie includes Jessica Alba, Dane Cook, and Dan Fogler. The plot of the film revolves around Charlie Logan, who wildly popular with single women as they believe that once you sleep with Charlie once, and the next man you meet will be your true love. Charlie has to break the curse in order to keep the woman of his dreams from falling for another guy.

Meet Bill (2007)

Meet Bill is a romantic-comedy-drama, directed by Bernie Goldmann and Melisa Wallack. The lead cast of the movie includes Jessica Alba, Aaron Eckhart, and Logan Lerman. The plot of the film revolves around a guy, who is fed up with his job and married to a cheating wife reluctantly mentoring a rebellious teen.

The Love Guru (2008)

The Love Guru is a romantic-comedy-drama, directed by Marco Schnabel. The lead cast of the movie includes Jessica Alba, Mike Myers, and Romany Malco. The plot of the film revolves around Pitka, an American raised outside of his country by gurus, returns to the States in order to break into the self-help business. His first challenge is to settle the romantic troubles and subsequent professional skid of a star hockey player whose wife left him for a rival athlete.

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Valentine’s Day is a romantic-comedy-drama, directed by Garry Marshall. The lead cast of the movie includes Jessica Alba, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, and Anne Hathaway. The plot of the film revolves around intertwining couples and singles in Los Angeles break-up and make-up based on the pressures and expectations of Valentine's Day.

