Jessica Campbell, Actor From Freaks And Geeks, Dies Leaving A 10 Year-old Son

Jessica Campbell, an American actor best known for her amazing acting performances in a variety of movies, recently passed away. As the actor was also a naturopathic practitioner, she kept serving people until the day she died. Read further ahead to know more about Jessica Campbell’s age, movies and a lot more.

Jessica Campbell dies at 38

Jessica Campbell’s age was 38 when the actor died leaving behind a 10-year-old son named Oliver. According to reports by TMZ, the actor’s cousin stated that Jessica worked a normal day at her practice and returned home to visit her mother and aunt. She then added that Jessica went to the bathroom and after not coming out for quite a long time, they found her collapsed on the bathroom floor. The other family members of Jessica Campbell stated how she was complaining about having congestion but didn't think about having COVID.

The news about Jessica Campbell’s death spread all over the internet much faster when a Gofundme fundraiser held a memorial for her as the family was faced with unexpected memorial and probation expenditures. As per the reports of Gofundme, all the funds collected during the fundraiser will go towards meeting the expenses as well as providing for her son, Oliver.

On the work front, Jessica Campbell has appeared in a couple of movies and TV series making some significant appearances in her entire career. Have a look at Jessica Campbell’s movies in which she appeared and essayed some of the most significant roles.

Jessica Campbell’s movies

Jessica Campbell’s movies’ list includes Junk, Almost Famous, Election, Freaks and Geeks, The Safety of Objects, Dad’s Day, In The Best Interest Of Children.

She was nominated twice for her spectacular performance in the American black comedy film, Election. She was also a part of the American teen drama Freaks and Geeks cast in which her performance was appreciated. Have a look at the other cast members of the teen series.

Freaks and Geeks cast

Apart from Jessica Campbell, other Freaks and Geeks cast members consist of actors namely Linda Cardellini, John Francis Daley, Samm Levine, Jason Segel, Seth Rogen, Becky Ann Baker, Stephen Lea Sheppard, Dave "Gruber" Allen, Busy Philipps, Joe Flaherty and many otters.

