Marion Ramsey Dies At The Age Of 73; Heartbroken Celebs & Fans Mourn Loss

Police Academy star Marion Ramsey passed away on January 7, 2021, at the age of 73 in her Los Angeles residence, reported Deadline. The actor was announced dead by her management team at Roger Paul Inc. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet. The outlet reported that the Eubie actor had been ill in recent days. According to BBC, Roger Paul Inc. in a statement while announcing about the demise of Marion said that her passion for performing and sharing her heart with the world was immense. He said she carried her kindness and positive aura which would fill the room upon her arrival.

Marion Ramsey dead at the age of 73

Celebrities like Jonathan Sothcott, Sarah O’Connell, Gurdip Thandi, Michael Winslow and others took to their Twitter handles and paid tribute to the late actor. Many of her fans who especially adored her for her portrayal of the squeaky-voiced Officer Laverne Hooks in Police Academy, mourned her death. Take a look at the tweets below.

In the 80s the Police Academy films cast a long shadow over the comedy genre - they were everywhere & everyone watched them. #MarionRamsey was hilarious as Hooks - a fine comedic actress @JanineNerissa still regularly squeaks “this is a stick up!” Sorry to hear of her death at 73 pic.twitter.com/mx7SQerboL — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) January 7, 2021

Very sad to hear that Marion Ramsey has died aged 73. She starred as Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy series. I had the opportunity to meet Marion once, and she was lovely. pic.twitter.com/Ky05U4DpIf — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) January 7, 2021

I have no words to say or explain the pain of all of those we lost. Only that we feel it and understand..... and it still hurts. Marion Ramsey 1947-2020 pic.twitter.com/qI9MfQhhAJ — Michael Winslow (@Noizey_Man) January 7, 2021

Completely sadden by the loss of @LaKisaRenee1 and I dear friend Marion Ramsey. She has made such an impact on our lives and will forever be loved, honored and missed. #MarionRamsey pic.twitter.com/VIpm5XYxzh — Tammy Reese (@Tammy_Reese1111) January 8, 2021

We're sad to hear of the death of #MarionRamsey (1947–2021) — Laverne Hooks in six POLICE ACADEMY movies.



She was also a singer, songwriter and Broadway star in musicals like "Hello, Dolly!" and "Eubie!" https://t.co/zagd9UIKLr #RipMarionRamsey #Broadway pic.twitter.com/uRHRuVMuph — Sony Movie Channel (@SonyMovieCh) January 8, 2021

R.I.P. Marion Ramsey aka Officer Hooks from the hilarious Police Academy films aged 73! How can you not love her voice! ❤️😢 #RIP #MarionRamsey #PoliceAcademy #Voice #OfficerHooks pic.twitter.com/TutkoZ8TMM — Owen Edmunds (@OwenEdmunds) January 7, 2021

RIP Hooks. A brilliant character in a great film series, she brought heart and a huge voice and was very good for the academy. #MarionRamsey #hooks #PoliceAcademy — Greig Smith (@greigsmith32) January 7, 2021

#MarionRamsey has passed away.

She was best known for her role as the soft-spoken Officer Laverne Hooks in the #PoliceAcademy films.#RIPMarionRamsey. pic.twitter.com/0d3dXxChrd — Only Film Media (@OnlyFilmMedia) January 8, 2021

Gutted to hear about the death of #marionramsey (👮🏾‍♀️ Hooks - Police Academy) tonight one of the loveliest people I had the honour to interview at @comconmanc in 2019 very sad news this new year 😢#policeacademy pic.twitter.com/l9FiAFIjwE — Amy (@amyparkinsonTV) January 8, 2021

Marion Ramsey career

Born in Pennsylvania in the year 1947, Marion began her career in the theatre, and appeared in the original Broadway while also touring productions of Hello, Dolly!. She appeared in Miss Moffat in 1974 which was a major flop at the time and later appeared in Eubie after a rebound of four years which was a success.

Marion gained popularity with Police Academy in the year 1984 where she played the soft-spoken and unassertive Officer Hooks. She has been featured in the film’s five sequels, where the character can be seen much appreciated which eventually led to her earning promotion to sergeant. Marion also reprised the role for John Virgo: Playing for Laughs and Robot Chicken in the year 2006.

Marion has also appeared in television series such as Bill Cosby-hosted sketch show titled Cos as a regular. She also made guest-appearance on Beverly Hills, 90210, MacGyver, The Nanny and Modern Family. The actor and a singer continued her acting career by reuniting with her Police Academy co-actor Steve Guttenberg in Lavalantula (2015) and 2 Lava 2 Lantula (2016). She last appeared in 2018’s When I Sing. Marian was also an active advocate for HIV and AIDS awareness. Marion is survived by her three brothers.

Image Source: A still from Police Academy

