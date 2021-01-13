Lili Reinhart Mourns The Death Of Her Grandpa, Says 'I'll Forever Hold Him In My Heart'

Riverdale fame Lili Reinhart recently took to Instagram to mourn the death of that her grandfather who passed away a few days ago. The actor went on to share a picture of him and also penned a heart-wrenching note revealing details about her loving grandfather. Seeing this post, celebs, friends and fans went on to extend their heartfelt sympathy to Lili Reinhart and the grieving family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lili Reinhart shared a major throwback picture of her grandfather who recently breathed his last. In the monochrome picture, her grandfather can be seen posing a simple pose as he is all smiles for the camera. He can be seen donning a white t-shirt along with a half sleeves striped shirt. He also completed the look with well-gelled hair and clean shaved.

Along with the picture, the actor went all out to pen a heartfelt note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “A few days ago, I lost my grandpa”. She added, “It breaks my heart that I can’t be with my family during this time, as we experience this loss”. Lili revealed, “But I’m remembering him on my own, as a simple man from Ohio who loved his Cleveland sports teams and who fell asleep in front of the tv watching old western films”. Recalling his fond memories, she wrote, “He was married to my grandma for 61 years and always called her “babe,” which I thought was the sweetest thing”. The actor concluded saying, “I wish I could’ve seen him one last time but I’ll forever hold him in my heart. Love you, grandpa”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this heart-wrenching post, fans went all out to extend their heartfelt sympathies and prayers for Lili Reinhart and her family. Some of the fans penned sweet messages and notes for the family, while some went on to pray for the soul of her granddad. One of the users wrote, “Sorry about the loss of your grandpa, all my wishes are with you and family”. While the other one wrote, “May his soul Rest in peace”. Check out a few comments by netizens below.

