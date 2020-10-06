Jessica Chastain Spearheads Explosive Group Of Female Spies In 'The 355' Trailer; Watch

The remaining 2020's film releases are still looking uncertain in several countries. In such times, Universal Pictures has started the countdown to their film releasing in January next year. Makers of The 355 recently dropped the trailer of the movie. The 355 cast features an ensemble cast of Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz in the lead roles. An action-packed The 355 trailer is being received well all over the world. Here is everything you need to know about The 355 trailer.

Jessica Chastain leads a band of spies in The 355 trailer

Jessica Chastain has been the frontrunner in the recently launched The 355 trailer. The movie promises to be an action-packed adventure with female spies from all around the world forced to come together. Jessica Chastain features as an American spy who is spearheading this elite group of female spies from all around the world. She starts to build this team of highly trained killing machines to stop the enemy and save the world. Lupita Nyong’o plays the British spy and a tech expert of the team, Penelope Cruz plays the mother of two and a Colombian spy, Fan Bingbing as a Chinese agent, and Diane Kruger as a German spy.

This explosive group of agents is against an evil plan that could even lead to World War III. The trailer sees this group of people at odds with each other but later they gel together in saving the world from an ‘Invisible’ enemy. The group is collectively called as 355. From the looks of it, the audience is in for some of the never seen before high octane stunts from The 355 cast members. All of the agents are effortlessly slinging guns and are best at what they do. Here is a look at The 355 trailer

The 355 release date

The upcoming action-drama also features Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez in key roles. The movie is helmed by Simon Kinberg who has also written the screenplay with Theresa Rebeck. The movie is set to release worldwide on January 15, 2021, by Universal Pictures.

Image Credits: Jessica Chastain Instagram

