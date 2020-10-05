BTS' Members Talk About Their Black Lives Matter Donation And BTS' Army Support

The popular boy band BTS are known worldwide for their fun and peppy songs. Apart from their powerful songs, BTS is known for their charitable donations as well. This year when the US was burning with the Black Lives Matter movement, BTS made a huge donation of $1 million to the cause. After the donation, the fans of BTS who are collectively known as BTS’ ARMY also pitched in enthusiastically to the cause. The BTS’ ARMY matched the amount within 25 hours. In a recent interview to Variety, BTS talked about what led to their such a generous contribution and their stand on the Black Lives Matter Donation. Here is what BTS’ members had to say about Black Lives Matter donation.

BTS' members on their Black Lives Matter donation and fans support

Talking about the Black Lives Matter donation, BTS’ member Jin said that they have also been subjected to prejudice when they are abroad. He added that they all feel such prejudice should not be tolerated as it has no place. They then started to discuss what they all can do to help be it just a donation or anything else.

This is where the conversation started about how they could help. Another BTS member RM added that they were aware of the fans, their hashtags and their participation. Talking about contributing to the Black Lives Matter donation, RM said that it was a carefully thought decision in their part of an overall message of speaking out against prejudice and violence. After discussing everything with their company BigHit Entertainment, the band decided to make the monetary donation.

In the interview, BTS’ members were asked about their political views and if they are political. To this BTS member, Suga said that he does not consider them as political and he does not want to speak in political terms. Their initiatives are such that any person who wishes to live in a just world would be wanting to pursue. He also called their support to the Black Lives Matter movement a very simple one and it is being against racism and violence.

Having experienced prejudice themselves, he added that nobody should be subjected to such treatment. Suga further thanked BTS’ fans for their solidarity. J-Hope mentioned that they want to do what they can to make this world a better place to be it in Korea or anywhere in the world. They will be going in as much of a positive direction as they can whether through music or charity.

Image Credits: bts Instagram

