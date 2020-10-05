Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting After Getting Rejected On 'Game Of Thrones'

English actor Millie Bobby Brown is currently riding high on the success of her recent Netflix movie Enola Holmes. However, the popular actor has had her moments of feeling down in her acting career. In her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she almost quit acting after not getting a role on the popular TV show Game Of Thrones. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Millie Bobby Brown on thinking about quitting acting

Millie Bobby Brown, in her interview, shared the difficulties that she had to face while finding work in the early stages of her acting career. The host Jimmy Fallon asked her about the time she felt like quitting acting. Millie Bobby Brown shared that she almost gave up on acting after being rejected for a role in Game Of Thrones. Millie Bobby Brown shared that before being cast as Eleven in Stranger Things, she was very disheartened by the acting industry and said that it is full of rejections. She also shared that you get rejected a lot of times before actually getting a yes.

She explained that she had auditioned for Game Of Thrones and she really wanted that role. After getting rejected for it she felt like this is really difficult. Millie Bobby Brown further mentioned that her last go at acting was this Netflix show called Montauk which later changed its name to Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown said that she had auditioned for the role and after two months, they got back to her saying they would like to Skype with her and the rest is history. Millie Bobby Brown highlighted that Montauk which became Stranger Things was her hope of doing it all again.

Millie Bobby Brown in Game Of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown had auditioned for the role of Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones. In an earlier interview with Preview, she had made this revelation. British actor Bella Ramsey played the role in Game Of Thrones.

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. She became a worldwide sensation after her portrayal of Eleven. The production of Stranger Things season 4 is currently underway. The show had recently shared a picture from the sets of the Stranger Things 4. Here is a look at it.

A welcome gift on Valentine's Day? Stranger Things have happened. pic.twitter.com/6bUFvnyrjY — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 14, 2020

Image Credits: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

