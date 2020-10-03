Jessica Simpson's Transformation To Bieber Updates: Top Hollywood Social Media Posts

Hollywood is currently experiencing a lot of events and incidents as it has slowly opened up filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrities as well are keeping up with the events through regular social media updates. From new films, rumours to personal Instagram updates, here is what Hollywood has witnessed in this week so far-

Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum & Celebs Send Love To Chrissy Teigen Over Her Tragic Loss

Jessica Simpson's transformation

In the year 2019, Jessica Simpson had shared her dilemma of gaining weight after the birth of her daughter. However, within a duration of six months, the actress lost 100 pounds that is approximately 45.3592 kgs as per Yahoo news website. The actress recently shared her transformation pictures on social media which managed to surprise her followers. Check it out.

Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage news broke many hearts. The singer and his model wife shared a heartbreaking post on social media regarding the loss of their third baby. While they shared pictures from the hospital, the internet empathized with the couple.

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020: Hollywood Celebs Term Trump-Biden Face Off 'good Vs Evil'

Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram post

On the eve of her birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram post reassured her fans that ‘she can still kick it off’ as per her caption. The actor posed nude for her birthday picture while promoting a product from her brand. The picture caused quite a buzz on social media.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson revealed on his Instagram, the actor who will be playing him on NBC comedy 'Young Rock'. He wrote, “@bradleyconstant will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty.” Actor Bradley Constant will be essaying a young Dwayne. Uli Latukefu will be essaying Dwayne in his 20's in the same story.

Justin Bieber's mysterious post

Justin Bieber shared a picture of floating crocs on his Instagram profile and the reactions were quite raving in the comments section. The followers of the singer were curious if the singer is doing a collaboration with the company, Crocs? Or having a baby soon. Some of the followers guessed that the photo is related to his wedding anniversary, but none received any answers from Bieber’s end.

Chadwick Boseman’s final film

Chadwick Boseman’s brilliant onscreen work can be enjoyed by fans posthumously as Netflix released stills from the film. Netflix wrote, “Here's your first look at Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe.” Check out the post here-

Here's your first look at Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe.@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 18 December. pic.twitter.com/fuMIec46KC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 30, 2020

Free Britney update

In July, the Free Britney campaign had gone viral on social media. The latest Instagram post of the singer is her expressing herself in signs as speculated by fans. The post of the singer is considered as a call sign for help as per the fan comments. Some fans are of the belief that “the sign is T-Trapped,” as per Instagram comments. Here is the post-

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's Song To Zayn's Baby Pics; See What Hollywood Celebs Were Upto This Week

Promo Image Credits: Chrissy Teigen, Justin Bieber, Jessica, Britney Spears, Netflix, Dwayne Johnson Instagram.

Also Read | Decision To Do 'Utopia' Was A No-brainer: Hollywood Star John Cusack

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.