Jessica Simpson's Transformation To Bieber Updates: Top Hollywood Social Media Posts

Hollywood is currently experiencing a lot of events and incidents as it has slowly opened up filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrities as well are keeping up with the events through regular social media updates. From new films, rumours to personal Instagram updates, here is what Hollywood has witnessed in this week so far-
In the year 2019, Jessica Simpson had shared her dilemma of gaining weight after the birth of her daughter. However, within a duration of six months, the actress lost 100 pounds that is approximately 45.3592 kgs as per Yahoo news website. The actress recently shared her transformation pictures on social media which managed to surprise her followers. Check it out.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage news broke many hearts. The singer and his model wife shared a heartbreaking post on social media regarding the loss of their third baby. While they shared pictures from the hospital, the internet empathized with the couple.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
On the eve of her birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram post reassured her fans that ‘she can still kick it off’ as per her caption. The actor posed nude for her birthday picture while promoting a product from her brand. The picture caused quite a buzz on social media.
Dwayne Johnson revealed on his Instagram, the actor who will be playing him on NBC comedy 'Young Rock'. He wrote, “@bradleyconstant will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty.” Actor Bradley Constant will be essaying a young Dwayne. Uli Latukefu will be essaying Dwayne in his 20's in the same story.
#YOUNGROCK Officially KICKIN’ OFF PRODUCTION! Ladies & gents, here’s the cast of our new @NBC comedy, #YOUNGROCK. A series based on my wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years growing up. @bradleyconstant will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty’s ass 😂💪🏾 This show is gonna be a fun one and can’t wait for you guys to watch! #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK Coming in hot and lowering the University of MIAMI BOOM 🏈💥 is @ulilatukefu! Playing at THE U - these years were some of my most defining. The highs are incredible, but the lows were critical. 275lbs of upper body violence, attitude and clearly eating too much pizza. #NationalChampions #TheU #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
Justin Bieber shared a picture of floating crocs on his Instagram profile and the reactions were quite raving in the comments section. The followers of the singer were curious if the singer is doing a collaboration with the company, Crocs? Or having a baby soon. Some of the followers guessed that the photo is related to his wedding anniversary, but none received any answers from Bieber’s end.
Chadwick Boseman’s brilliant onscreen work can be enjoyed by fans posthumously as Netflix released stills from the film. Netflix wrote, “Here's your first look at Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe.” Check out the post here-
Here's your first look at Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe.@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 18 December. pic.twitter.com/fuMIec46KC— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 30, 2020
In July, the Free Britney campaign had gone viral on social media. The latest Instagram post of the singer is her expressing herself in signs as speculated by fans. The post of the singer is considered as a call sign for help as per the fan comments. Some fans are of the belief that “the sign is T-Trapped,” as per Instagram comments. Here is the post-
🏖🏝🏖 No ..... this isn’t “Just a Touch of Rose” 🌹 or “RED” ... it is simply ME ... in the most general Britney way !!! Hey 👋 … while you’re at it ..... turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher ... tea ... test ... tomorrow ... time ... two ... ten ... tool ... try .... thanks .... they … I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!? Anyhow … who was your favorite teacher in school ..... and what did you LEARN 🤓🤓🤓🤓 ????
Promo Image Credits: Chrissy Teigen, Justin Bieber, Jessica, Britney Spears, Netflix, Dwayne Johnson Instagram.
