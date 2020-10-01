Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum & Celebs Send Love To Chrissy Teigen Over Her Tragic Loss

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she and her husband John Legend have lost their baby. Teigen took to her Instagram handle and shared the devastating news about the loss of their baby, who did not survive the complications of the pregnancy. This comes after Teigen had announced on Instagram that the ongoing blood transfusion has allowed her and her baby to stay safe. After her post on Instagram, a number of Teigen's celebrity friends took to the comment section and shared their condolence messages. Check them out below:
Teigen took to her Instagram and shared a heartbreaking post announcing the loss of her baby. Teigen can be seen in tears where she seems to be praying. The caption encompassed what she went through after she lost her baby. Check out the post below:
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Kim Kardashian took to the comment section of Teigen's heartbreaking post and wrote, "We’re always here for you and love you guys so much." Whereas Paris Hilton, who had recently revealed about her wish to get pregnant took to the comment section and wrote,"My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful."
Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum also shared his thoughts writing, 'Sending so much love to you right now'. Check out their heartfelt message below:
