Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum & Celebs Send Love To Chrissy Teigen Over Her Tragic Loss

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she and her husband John Legend have lost their baby. Teigen took to her Instagram handle and shared the devastating news about the loss of their baby, who did not survive the complications of the pregnancy. This comes after Teigen had announced on Instagram that the ongoing blood transfusion has allowed her and her baby to stay safe. After her post on Instagram, a number of Teigen's celebrity friends took to the comment section and shared their condolence messages. Check them out below:

Celebs send condolence messages to Chrissy Teigen

Teigen took to her Instagram and shared a heartbreaking post announcing the loss of her baby. Teigen can be seen in tears where she seems to be praying. The caption encompassed what she went through after she lost her baby. Check out the post below:

We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Kim Kardashian took to the comment section of Teigen's heartbreaking post and wrote, "We’re always here for you and love you guys so much." Whereas Paris Hilton, who had recently revealed about her wish to get pregnant took to the comment section and wrote,"My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful."

Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum also shared his thoughts writing, 'Sending so much love to you right now'. Check out their heartfelt message below:

