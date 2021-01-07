Jessie Cave Shares Adorable Post Of Her Baby Enjoying Virtual Field Trip To Aquarium

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave, who recently announced the news of her baby having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 07, 2021, to share a sweet post on how she’s keeping her baby entertained within the four walls of the hospital. Along with the posts, the actor also went on to pen a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jessie Cave went on to share a sweet picture of her baby enjoying a virtual field trip to the aquarium. In the picture, one can see the baby lying in the cot as it watches a video consisting of fishes, water and corals. The baby can be seen wearing a cute animal print jumpsuit. One can also notice the soft toys surrounding the baby and it seems like they too are enjoying the virtual field trip.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet caption. She wrote, “If you can’t go to the aquarium bring the aquarium to you ðŸ ðŸŸðŸ¡ðŸ¥ðŸ¥ðŸ¥ 11 weeks today”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Jessie Cave From 'Harry Potter' Breaks The News Of Her Baby Testing Positive For COVID-19

As soon as Jessie Cave shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with sweet and thoughtful messages. The post also went on to receive likes and several comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how adorable the post looks, while some went on to say that the baby is soon going to be fit and fine. One of the users wrote, “That’s such a good idea! I wish I’d thought of doing that with my little one sometimes”. While the other one wrote, “so much love for you all.... stay safe and stay strong”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Who Did Jessie Cave Play In 'Harry Potter' And Which Films From The Series Was She In?

Earlier to this, Jessie took to Instagram to share a picture where she showed her baby lying on the hospital bed. One can also notice the laptop on which displayed UK PM Boris Johnson announcing the news of the imposed lockdown. While her baby seemed to be quite relaxed, her mother penned down a tense message in the caption of the post. Take a look.

Also read | Jessie Cave From 'Harry Potter' Breaks The News Of Her Baby Testing Positive For COVID-19

Also read | Harry Potter Actor Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby Boy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.