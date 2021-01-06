Who Did Jessie Cave Play In 'Harry Potter' And Which Films From The Series Was She In?

Jessie Cave is an English actor, comedian and cartoonist who is best known for her work in the Harry Potter film series. The actor is now 33 years of age and has appeared in several other shows and films. Recently a number of fans of the actor have been searching “Who did Jessie Cave play in Harry Potter?” Read on to know more details about the same.

Jessie Cave in Harry Potter movies

Jessie Cave portrayed the character of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series. Her character was portrayed as Ron’s girlfriend for a brief time. However, Lavender was attacked by the werewolf Fenrir Greyback in the Battle of Hogwarts. She succumbed to her injuries and died in the film.

Jessie Cave appeared in these Harry Potter films:

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 2

Harry Potter cast

The Harry Potter cast includes Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role. The actor shared the screen with Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis, Maggie Smith, Helena Bonham in key roles. The movie series was directed by David Yates, Alfonso Cuaron, Chris Columbus, Mike Newell.

Actor Jessie Cave's movies

Jessie Cave has also been featured in numerous other films. The list includes 2009 Inkheart. She went on to do films like Great Expectations, Pride, Tale of Tales and Modern Life Is Rubbish. Other than films, Jessie has been seen in several television shows.

The actor started her career on the small screen industry with the show Cranford. She went on to do Sadie J, Summerhill, Grandma’s House, The Job Lot, Wizards vs Aliens. Cave was also seen in Black Mirror, Father Brown and Pointless Celebrities, which released in 2020.

Jessie Cave's net worth

According to a report in Idolnetworth.com, Jessie Cave’s net worth is $ 1.4 million. This, when converted to INR, amounts to Rs 10 crores only.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Jessie Cave's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

