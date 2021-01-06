Jessie Cave From 'Harry Potter' Breaks The News Of Her Baby Testing Positive For COVID-19

Fans popularly know Jessie Cave as 'Lavender Brown' from the Harry Potter franchise. While the fans of this film series must have seen Jessie in a far younger ‘avatar’ of a student, like the rest of the Harry Potter cast, she has grown up and is a mother to three children as well. The actor, however, has announced a piece of rather unfortunate news in her latest Instagram post. She has announced the news of her baby having tested positive for coronavirus and has penned a long message for her followers. Here is what she said.

Jessie Cave’s baby tests positive for coronavirus

The United Kingdom is going through an intense lockdown phase, with a spike in COVID-19 cases. It has now been revealed that Jessie Cave’s baby has contracted this virus as well. In a long and heartfelt message, the actor shared the unfortunate news with her fans. She started her message by revealing that she was watching the news of the imposed lockdown from an “isolated room” in the hospital. She then revealed about her baby testing positive for this virus.

ALSO READ: Gordon Ramsay Reveals Wife Tana Asked For Sixth Child As UK Imposes Lockdown

The photo she shared on Instagram showed her baby lying on the hospital bed, even as she had her laptop on which displayed UK PM Boris Johnson announcing the news of the imposed lockdown. While her baby seemed to be relaxed, her mother penned down a tense message in the caption of the post. She wrote further that the doctors are being careful and alert, even though the baby is “doing well”. She talked about how the new strain of coronavirus that is being spread in the UK is more “powerful and contagious” and hoped that everyone would practice caution in the coming weeks. She talked about the unfortunate start of this new year and her regret of being in the hospital soon after the “traumatic birth” of her child.

Image courtesy: Jessie Cave's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: 'Locked Down' Trailer Out; Anne Hathaway Goes On A Heist With Chiwetel Ejiofor Amid COVID

She ended her message on a positive note, saying that she was in “awe” of the doctors and the nurses for their work. She then sent “love and wishes” to everyone. A number of her followers sent their love and best wishes to her and her recovering baby. Jessie Cave appeared in three Harry Potter movies, including Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

ALSO READ: Are Van Jones And Kim Kardashian Dating? Fans React To Kim's Separation From Kanye

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Six-year-long Marriage To End: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.