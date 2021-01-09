Jessie Cave's Baby And Other Top Stories From Hollywood This Week

Several Hollywood actors managed to grab headlines with their Instagram posts this week from January 2, 2021, through January 9, 2021. The news includes Vin Diesel announcing a sequel to Bloodshot, Zayn’s new song and Shia Laboeuf’s breakup, and more. Take a look at the list of Hollywood celebs who made news this week:

Top Instagram Posts of the week by Hollywood celebs

Jessie Cave’s Baby

Jessie Cave took to her Instagram yesterday on January 8, 2021, to share the news that her 3-month-old boy, Tenn is now okay and back home after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier. She penned, “Baby is home now. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody, amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster”. The Harry Potter star has shared a series of pictures from the hospital room, the baby’s schedule, and a picture of her holding him in a warm hug.

Shia Laboeuf's Breakup

Shia Laboeuf and Margaret Qualley have broken up after being in a short relationship of a few months. According to several outlets, both Qualley and LaBoeuf are in different places in their lives and career and have thus decided to part ways. Some sources also suggest that the actors are getting separated following Shia LeBouef's getting assault allegations by his ex FKA Twigs and his other former partners.

Jeffree Star’s Instagram

The make-up mogul often shares some of the most exceptional looks on the photo-sharing platform. In a recent post, she shared a picture of her donning a pink robe and multi-coloured highlighted hair, tied in pigtails. In the caption he wrote, “I’m ready for Sunday Service” followed a white bird emoji.

Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot

Vin Diesel took to his Instagram on January 6, 2021, and hinted that he will be seen as Bloodshot again in a sequel. The actor’s caption suggested that the crew was recceing the location for the sequel. He wrote, “2021 the possibilities are unlimited... excited to get back to filming” followed by the hashtags #locationscouting and #Bloodshot.

Zayn Malik’s New Song

Zayn Malik released a new song titled Vibez yesterday on January 8, 2021. The singer had shared the news of the song's release on his Twitter on January 7. He announced the song is now available to stream with a graphic poster and wrote, “Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th!”.

