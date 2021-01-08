Shia LaBeouf And Margaret Qualley Split After Few Months Of Dating: Reports

Hollywood actors Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly split after few months of dating. Their dating news came to the media attention back in December 2020. The duo had appeared in a short choreographed video, called Love Me Like You Hate Me. The video was released by Margaret's sister to depict the same-named album, which she had released under the stage name Rainsford. Even though the duo didn't comment on their dating rumours officially, however they were seen in spend time with each other for the past few months. But according to the recent rumours, the duo has called it quits, according to Fox News.

Margaret Qualley's breakup with Shia LaBeouf

According to various outlets, the 34-year-old Shia LeBeouf and 26-year-old Margaret Qualley are in a different place in their lives professionally and want to focus on their career. Plus according to the People magazine, Qualley would be moving to Canada for the filming of her new movie. Some sources also reported to the gossip magazine stating that Qualley might have gone separate ways after receiving a huge backlash following Shia LeBeaouf's assault allegations by his ex FKA Twigs and his other former relationships.

Shia is under the media scrutiny after facing allegations by former girlfriend GKA Twigs on several accounts of assault. She has filed a lawsuit against Shia a few months ago. As per Fox News, LaBeouf reacted to the several allegations against him by FKA Twigs and her former girlfriend Pho and stated that many of the allegations are not true. He also mentioned about his alcoholism in the same email too.

Love Me Like You Hate Me (choreographed film) ft Shia and Margaret

Hollywood stars Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley starred in a choreographed film made to represent the album Love Me Like You Hate Me by Rainsford. The 9-minute choreographed movie depicts an intense relationship between the duo depicting their highs and lows. The Rainsford’s music video is a production of Luke Turner, a British artist who has worked with Shia LaBeouf for various high-profile projects.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood fame actor Margaret Qualley would next be appearing in a Netflix series titled Maid. It is an adaptation of Stephanie Land’s bestselling book named Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. She has appeared in many other movies recently including names like Strange but True, Seberg, Wake Up, and My Salinger Year.

