Chris Hemsworth, Kourtney Kardashian & Other Hollywood Celebrities Top Instagram Posts

Hollywood celebrities on Instagram seem to have created quite a storm this week. Among others, Chris Hemsworth, Courteney Cox, Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Mark Ruffalo have managed to grab the headlines with their social media posts. Here are what these Hollywood celebrities posted on Instagram this week:

Chris Hemsworth

Earlier this week, Chris Hemsworth posted the official trailer of his upcoming Netflix Originals, Extraction. It is one of the most awaited movies of the month and will release on April 24. Chris Hemsworth's Extraction has been shot extensively in Indian cities and also includes several Indian actors like Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpai.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber keeps hios fams entertained with his updates at all times. He keeps making TikTok videos for his fans to enjoy. Sometimes even his wife, Hailey Baldwin makes an appearance in them.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's dialogue from KUTWK, "ABCDEFG I have to go" became famous so much so that even mom, Kris Jenner and sister, Kylie Jenner recreated it on TikTok. Recently it seems, this Kardashian came with a similar version. Earlier this week, sharing her photo in a gorgeous green dress, Kourtney captioned it, "ABCDEFG goodbye".

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo took to his Instagram account earlier this week to wish his friend and co-star Robert Downey Jr on his birthday. The latter celebrated his 55th birthday and Ruffalo posted a picture of the two, where he is seen hugging Downey. He also added a caption saying, "Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man".

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller from Friends also took the internet by storm this week with her unique video. It was a rather hilarious video of the actor so much so that Jennifer Aniston could not help commenting, ". Am. DYING. 😂😂🤣🤣👏🏼👏🏼". Courteney captioned her video, "Dealers choice".

