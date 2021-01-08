Alia Bhatt & Sister Shaheen Looks Adorable In Throwback Pic, Neetu Kapoor In 'awe'

Veteran actress Soni Razdan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Soni took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows Alia and Shaheen as two young girls enjoying each others’ company. The pictures of the two together have been winning the hearts of their fans.

Alia, Shaheen's throwback picture

In the picture, Shaheen is seen wearing a white dress with a brown belt while Alia is seen in a red and white top. Sharing the photo with her followers, Soni simply shared three heart emojis in the caption. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was one of the first ones to comment on the post. Followed by Riddhima was Neetu Kapoor who wrote, “Awwww.” The comments section is replete with words like “so cute”, “sister goals” and “cutie pie”. Fans and followers showered this childhood picture of Alia Bhatt with so much love.

Alia, Shaheen, and Soni all enjoyed a recent New Years' trip to the Ranthambore National Park with Ranbir Kapoor and his family including his mother Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Soni even shared pictures of the family together posing while celebrating New Years' together with her “best girls.” In the pictures, she can be seen posing with Riddhima, Alia, Shaheen, Neetu from their bonfire night.

Soni Razdan loves to treat her fans to priceless memories from the past. On Shaheen’s birthday in November last year, the actress shared a picture of herself with the birthday girl from when she was just five months. “When Shaheen was 5 months old we went to Hong Kong to stay with my sister @tinala13 ... this pic was taken there ... when I look back I think how absolutely brave we were like mothers to travel with our babies all over the place with no paraphernalia and help. Perhaps that’s why we had so much fun and bonded in a way that you only can when you are a total hands-on mum. These bonds are as strong as ever today. On this day this incredible child was born to us and nothing was ever the same again! That’s the magic of birth and birthdays, isn’t it? Everything changes in a heartbeat and another soul embarks on their life’s journey ... love you Shaheen darling. May your journey is exciting and full of love and continues to inspire so many others ... Happy Birthday sweetheart (sic).”

