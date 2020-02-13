The Debate
Jim Carrey Criticized By Fans For Passing Sexist Remark On Journalist; Read Details

Hollywood News

Actor Jim Carrey was recently criticized by fans for making sexist remarks towards a journalist during an interview for 'Sonic: The Hedgehog'. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jim Carrey

Actor Jim Carrey has been busy promoting his upcoming film Sonic: The Hedgehog which is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. The actor has been on a promotional tour for over a month now, engaging in media interactions to speak about the film. Actor Jim Carrey has previously had instances previously where he has gone off-topic during interviews but this time around, the actor's comments on a journalist have upset some of his fans. Check out the video below -

Also read: Baby Sonic takes internet by storm, netizens compare it with Baby Yoda

Jim Carrey's remarks criticized by netizens

Jim Carrey was speaking to an online entertainment portal in the USA where he was asked a question in context to his latest film Sonic: The Hedgehog. The actor was asked by the journalist whether he has a bucket list similar to Sonic's character in the film. To this, the actor responded saying 'Just You' while staring at the journalist which evidently made her uncomfortable. 

Also read: Sonic the Hedgehog: Fan reactions to the trailer of this popular video game inspired movie

The instance did not end there as the journalist responded saying that she does not know what to say to that. To this, Jum Carrey told the journalist to 'just own it'. These comments by Jim Carrey have evidently upset many netizens as criticism for the actor started pourring in. Check out netizen reactions for Jim Carrey's insensitive remarks below - 

Also read: Sonic The Hedgehog redesigned significantly after fans spoke up

Also read: Sonic the Hedgehog: Excited fans react to the new trailer

Also read: Dwayne Johnson responds to his reference in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie

Image Courtesy - Jim Carrey Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
