Jim Carrey Criticized By Fans For Passing Sexist Remark On Journalist; Read Details

Actor Jim Carrey has been busy promoting his upcoming film Sonic: The Hedgehog which is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. The actor has been on a promotional tour for over a month now, engaging in media interactions to speak about the film. Actor Jim Carrey has previously had instances previously where he has gone off-topic during interviews but this time around, the actor's comments on a journalist have upset some of his fans. Check out the video below -

Also read: Baby Sonic takes internet by storm, netizens compare it with Baby Yoda

Jim Carrey's remarks criticized by netizens

Jim Carrey was speaking to an online entertainment portal in the USA where he was asked a question in context to his latest film Sonic: The Hedgehog. The actor was asked by the journalist whether he has a bucket list similar to Sonic's character in the film. To this, the actor responded saying 'Just You' while staring at the journalist which evidently made her uncomfortable.

Also read: Sonic the Hedgehog: Fan reactions to the trailer of this popular video game inspired movie

The instance did not end there as the journalist responded saying that she does not know what to say to that. To this, Jum Carrey told the journalist to 'just own it'. These comments by Jim Carrey have evidently upset many netizens as criticism for the actor started pourring in. Check out netizen reactions for Jim Carrey's insensitive remarks below -

Unfortunately it turns out Jim Carrey is a massive sleazebag https://t.co/FYBStNHkaQ — Graeme Patfield (@GraemePatfield) February 12, 2020

Also read: Sonic The Hedgehog redesigned significantly after fans spoke up

Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more Power to you! I ✊✊✊ — Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia (@Renison007) February 12, 2020

Whyyy is this kind of thing still going on? Well handled, you're a legend x — Claire Gregory (@ScoopDoggSky) February 12, 2020

Also read: Sonic the Hedgehog: Excited fans react to the new trailer

FINALLY!The world now knows what I have known for years. @JimCarrey is a lowlife. 🤡He left his 1st wife after she worked 2 jobs to support him when he finally had success. He used to dance around naked with a sock on his junk. That was his act. #JimCarrey 🤦🏼‍♀️#JimCarreysockpecker — Ima Sayit (@SayitIma) February 12, 2020

Also read: Dwayne Johnson responds to his reference in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie

Image Courtesy - Jim Carrey Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.