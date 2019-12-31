The Debate
The Debate
Baby Sonic Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Compare It With Baby Yoda

Rest of the World News

The main character of Sonic The Hedgehog film took the internet by storm as soon as the promotional trailer of its Japanese version was posted on YouTube.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baby Sonic

The main character of Sonic The Hedgehog film took the internet by storm as soon as the promotional trailer of its Japanese version was posted on YouTube. Netizens have started comparing the Baby Sonic, younger version of the Sega owned Sonic team’s 1991 creation for a game, with the adorable Baby Yoda, a character of Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

In the trailer, Baby Sonic can be seen sprinting through a seaside milieu and holding a sunflower in one of the scenes. Social media couldn’t stop gushing over the scene and many users claimed that it is a worthy opponent for baby Yoda. “Baby Yoda Is The Cutest Thing To Ever Exist, Baby Sonic: Hold My SunFlower,” commented a user. “Baby Yoda: *exists*, Baby Sonic: "I'm about to ruin this man's whole career!" wrote another user on YouTube video. Take a look at the reactions of netizens after Baby Sonic character was introduced:

Read: From 'Angry Pakistani Fan' To 'Baby Yoda', How India Became A 'Meme Nation' In 2019

Baby Yoda or not Baby Yoda?

The craze for Baby Yoda, with his huge eyes and green shade, started as soon as Disney+ dropped the web series in November. It became one of the most popular and lovable characters of 2019 within days. However, the original name of the character has not been revealed yet and Disney CEO Bob Iger said that he does not want people calling the character, referred as ‘The Child’ in the series, as Baby Yoda. According to Iger, initially, he tried to call the character Baby Yoda but was yelled at by producer Jon Favreau.

Read: Disney CEO Says Baby Yoda Has A Real Name; Believes It Should Not Be Called 'Baby Yoda'

Read: Baby Yoda Popular Account Returns After Being Suspended On Twitter

Read: Photos Of Adorable Rescue Cat Who Looks Like Baby Yoda Breaks Internet

Published:
COMMENT
