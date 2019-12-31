Baby Sonic Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Compare It With Baby Yoda

The main character of Sonic The Hedgehog film took the internet by storm as soon as the promotional trailer of its Japanese version was posted on YouTube. Netizens have started comparing the Baby Sonic, younger version of the Sega owned Sonic team’s 1991 creation for a game, with the adorable Baby Yoda, a character of Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

In the trailer, Baby Sonic can be seen sprinting through a seaside milieu and holding a sunflower in one of the scenes. Social media couldn’t stop gushing over the scene and many users claimed that it is a worthy opponent for baby Yoda. “Baby Yoda Is The Cutest Thing To Ever Exist, Baby Sonic: Hold My SunFlower,” commented a user. “Baby Yoda: *exists*, Baby Sonic: "I'm about to ruin this man's whole career!" wrote another user on YouTube video. Take a look at the reactions of netizens after Baby Sonic character was introduced:

Baby Yoda got some competition with Baby Sonic. Sheesh. #BabySonic pic.twitter.com/b1M0zpHPkm — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) December 26, 2019

Meanwhile Baby Yoda somewhere in a galaxy far away, getting a disturbance in the force, and realizing its Baby Sonic his competitor 😅 pic.twitter.com/CEQyjPhqiC — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) December 27, 2019

-hands you baby sonic- pic.twitter.com/QfDRYDDGsy — bunnnn (@XsugarkittyX) December 29, 2019

Baby Yoda or not Baby Yoda?

The craze for Baby Yoda, with his huge eyes and green shade, started as soon as Disney+ dropped the web series in November. It became one of the most popular and lovable characters of 2019 within days. However, the original name of the character has not been revealed yet and Disney CEO Bob Iger said that he does not want people calling the character, referred as ‘The Child’ in the series, as Baby Yoda. According to Iger, initially, he tried to call the character Baby Yoda but was yelled at by producer Jon Favreau.

