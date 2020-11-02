Jim Carrey Reprises His Role As Joe Biden In Last SNL Before US Elections 2020 Results

The US Presidential elections will come to an end tomorrow and the results will be announced starting November 3. Amidst the elections, Jim Carrey had previously suited up as Joe Biden in an October episode of Saturday Night Live. On November 1, he returned as Biden on SNL. Carrey read Donald Trump Jr's book 'Triggered' and later read a spoof on current politics.

Jim Carrey returns on SNL as Joe Biden

Jim Carrey who is known for his comic timing had previously played the role of Joe Biden on the Saturday Night Live along with Maya Rudolph, who portrayed California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate. Carrey also made an appearance on the last episode of SNL before the Presidential elections. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he reprised his role on the Anti-Trump Halloween-themed episode. As Joe Biden, Carrey sat next to decorations from Melania Trump's Christmas display before saying Halloween is the only holiday when Trump followers will wear their masks.

He mentioned that he would be reading a scary story on the occasion of Halloween and duly picked up Donald Trump Jr's book titled 'Triggered'. He later read an Edgar Allan Poe spoof that was based on current politics. While talking about the US Elections 2020 as Joe Biden, Jim Carrey said that everybody had "to act like two butt cheeks". He said that so everyone "could come together and stop the cr*p" that is taking place in the US.

Carrey mentioned that people shouldn't be voting for Donald Trump and called him a 'Super Spreader', adding that people can do better than him. Apart from him, the episode was special as it also included Kate McKinnon and Mikey Day. In the Halloween-themed episode, McKinnon portrayed Hillary Clinton while Mikey Day played writer and statistician, Nate Silver.

US Presidential elections update

According to the latest update by ANI, Joe Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points in the pre-election polls of the US Elections 2020. Joe Biden was seen leading by 6 points in the combined 12 states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Minnesota. '

According to an NBC News poll at the end of October, 57 per cent voters seemed upset at how Donald Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 55 per cent approved his administration and the way he works for the country.

Image courtesy: Jim Carrey Instagram fan page

