What Life Lessons Did Jim Carrey's 'The Truman Show' Teach Fans

The Truman Show is a story about a man who since birth has lived inside a giant Hollywood dome. It is a fantasy movie that features Jim Carrey, Ed Harris, and Laura Linney in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story of Truman Burbank (Carrey), who has been the subject of a reality show for his entire life. The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards. Here is look at what The Truman Show can teach us about life.

Question everything

In the film, you can see that Truman’s quest began when he started to question what he had previously taken for granted. In many situations, we go through life making assumptions about ourselves and others that greatly limit our possibilities. We assume that we can’t find a better job or succeed in business. We accept what others tell us about ourselves.

But instead, it is time to time to start asking and questioning yourself. What if I finished the book I’ve always wanted to write? Maybe somebody would be willing to publish it. What if I left my settled and happy job for a new opportunity?

Never stop dreaming

You are an eternal dreamer. You can dream of doing far more than anyone could ever possibly think of or do. We know that all great things begin as a dream and Jim Carrey’s movie taught us to understand and learn it. However, this is the other side of the “what if” question. Question everything and then dream of the possibilities.

Take risks

Life is nothing without taking risks and this really is at the heart of the movie. What are you willing to risk for fulfilling or attaining your dreams? Once you are done with questioning about everything and thought about your dream, now it is the time about what are you willing to sacrifice to go after your dreams?

Often it’s a question of whether we are willing to trade in a comfortable life for one of significance and meaning. Hence, these were the life lessons which one should learn from Jim Carrey's The Truman Show.

