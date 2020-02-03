Top Jim Carrey Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Jim Carrey is popular for playing a wide range of comic roles throughout his acting career. His portrayal of Stanley Ipkiss inThe Mask is remembered by fans for his outstanding performance. There are various such films where Jim Carrey has proved his excellence. Read on to more about top Jim Carrey movies:

Jim Carrey movies that you must watch:

The Truman Show (1998)

The Truman Show is a fantasy movie that features Jim Carrey, Ed Harris and Laura Linney in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story of Truman Burbank (Carrey), who ha been the subject of a reality show for his entire life. His reality actually is a show for the rest of the world. The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a complex drama movie that features Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet and Tom Wilkinson in the lead roles. The movie explores the ups and downs of a relationship. It is considered one of the greatest movies of the 21st century.

The Mask (1994)

The Mask is both a superhero adventure and a comedy flick. The film revolves around the story of a bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss who is transformed into a manic superhero when he puts on a mysterious mask. The Mask was nominated for an Oscar for Best Special Effects.

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Bruce Almighty features Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston and Morgan Freeman in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of a guy who complains about the lord often is given almighty powers to realise the difficulty of running the whole world. It is considered to be one of the best Jim Carrey movies.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is another critically acclaimed Jim Carrey movie. Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey play the role of best friends who end up in an adventure chasing a woman. Along with Jeff and Jim, the movie features Lauren Holly in the lead roles.

