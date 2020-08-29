Abraham Lincoln's Hair being Auctioned, Cat Turns Pikachu & Other Viral News Of The Week

Lately, a lot of viral news on the internet has left netizens stunned. From Abraham Lincoln's hair and bloodstained telegram being auctioned to a man turning his cat into Pikachu, let us take a look at what made to this week's top viral news from August 22 to August 29.

Abraham Lincoln's hair and bloodstain

The former United States President Abraham Lincoln's hair and bloodstained telegram will be auctioned on September 12. As per information provided by the auction house selling the items, the bidding for Lincoln's hair wrapped in his bloodstained telegram has opened at the minimum bidding amount of $10,000. The hair was removed from Abraham Lincoln's head during his postmortem examination. Abraham Lincoln was killed on April 15, 1865. Take a look at Abraham Lincoln's hair and bloodstained telegram's picture below.

Image Credits: RR Auction

Also Read | Man Replicates 99 Per Cent Of McDonald's Menu At Home, Netizens Say 'what A Spread'

Cat turns Pikachu

A man dyed his cat yellow which has left netizens amassed. The netizens considered it as Pokemon's character ‘Pikachu’. Reportedly, the cat's parent Thammapa Supama from Thailand had to dye the cat as she was bothered that it had developed a fungal infection on one of its limbs. After Thammapa Supama medicated the cat with a turmeric scrub, the white cat came out as a yellow one. And this is how her cat turned into Pikachu.

Also Read | Cat Turns Yellow After Owner Dyes It For Fungus Treatment, Netizens Reminded Of Pikachu

Ninja Museum stole in 3 mins

Central Japan's Ninja Museum was broken in by a group of thieves. The uncalled visitors stole over a million yen ($9,470) from a heavy safe at midnight earlier this week. As per reports by museum officials, the group of thieves hauled off the whole theft in the span of just three minutes.

Also Read | Thieves Break Into Japan’s Ninja Museum, Steal A Million Yen In Three Minutes

London Tower bridge gets stuck

On August 22, Saturday, the famous London Tower Bridge on the River Thames was stuck open for a few hours in the middle of the day. This caused heavy traffic and witnesses were left confused. After the incident, to avoid more chaos, London police tweeted that the path was closed for pedestrians and informed that mechanics were fixing ‘technical issues’. The authorities fixed the bridge in about an hour and resumed traffic. Netizens also reacted to this news saying, "Has Given Up On 2020".

The Bridge experienced technical issues this afternoon and was locked in a raised position for a period of time. It has now reopened. Thanks to all those who fixed it ðŸ‘ðŸ» — Tower Bridge (@TowerBridge) August 22, 2020

Also Read: London's Tower Bridge Gets Stuck In Open Position, Netizens Quip It 'Has Given Up On 2020'

Replica of McDonald's menu

A man named Jamie Rust from Essex, UK, took the Restaurant Roulette challenge. During the competition, he had to recreate the entire menu and so he went to create a replica of McDonald's menu. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the photo of the items prepared. He wrote, "I've really pushed myself with this cook, learned how to shape nuggets and chicken burgers, steam fried eggs, double deep fried fries, fried apple pies and so much more". Check out what all he cooked.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.