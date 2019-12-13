Jimmy Fallon, Alanis Morissette Perform At NYC Subway In Disguise

Video of The Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon and Alanis Morissette's impromptu performance at the New York Subway is winning hearts online. The video was posted on the official Facebook page and the video shows Morissette wearing a blonde wig, sunglasses and a cowboy hat while Fallon dons a fake beard, a beanie while performing.

Surprise performance at the New York Subway

Generally, when one sees a duo performing on the New York Subway they don't see to pay a whole lot of attention to the performers, as was the case with this performance. But once the pair started removing their disguises, the crowd started noticing and began gathering around them. Fallon and Morissette were playing Little Drummer Boy and You Oughta Know.

The video shows the reaction of the surprised commuters once they realise that the musicians were really Fallon and Morissette.

You can even see people running across the platform to reach them. The video was shared and liked by thousands of people. One user commented that now everyone would be late for work because they had stopped to hear them sing.

Watch the video below:

This is me and @Alanis Morissette in the subway performing last night. Tune in tonight to see what we did. pic.twitter.com/ru7NGxcmei — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 4, 2019

Alanis Morissette is a Canadian-born American singer and songwriter. She is most well known for her mezzo-soprano voice. Morissette is married to rapper Mario "Souleye" Treadway in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home. She has a comeback tour scheduled for 2020. Jimmy Fallon is an American comedian and actor. He is known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live and currently the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

