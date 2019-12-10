The Irishman's JFK Conspiracy Theory: Jimmy Hoffa Assassinated JFK?

The Irishman is undoubtedly one of the best movies of the year, and fans of Scorsese’s work also have called it one of the best movies of this decade. It has been making to the headlines since its conception, as it covers a very important aspect of American history and the fact that it has been directed by a critically acclaimed director. The gangster flick has led to several conspiracy theories, and recently a theory surfaced on the internet, which linked the movie, and its characters, to the assassination of JFK. Read more to know about this fan theory that is taking the internet by storm.

Jimmy Hoffa killed JFK?

READ | Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Makes It To AFI's Top 10 Movie List Of The Year

Out of all the conspiracy theories out there surrounding The Irishman, there is one prominent one that has garnered the attention of many on the internet. It is related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. It has been reportedly theorised that Jimmy Hoffa was responsible for the murder of JFK, and it is taking the internet by storm. But is there any truth behind it will always remain in the shadows, until some strong evidence surfaces. It is highly unlikely that any such evidence, that will connect Jimmy to the murder of JFK, will ever come up, as the event has occurred 56 years ago.

READ | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Is Out And It Has Sparked These 5 Questions

The 2019 movie is narrated from the perspective of an old Frank Sheeran, played by Robert De Niro. There is a moment in the movie that reportedly implies that Hoffa was involved in the murder of JFK. There is a book out there, which reportedly puts forward a theory that Jimmy Hoffa was involved in the murder of JFK, and these elements are acting as a concert base for the conspiracy theory. The truth behind this, however, will always remain in the shadows.

READ | Justice League's Theatrical Release Excluded 90% Of The Snyder Cut, Says DP Fabian Wagner

READ | Marvel Movies And Top Moments From The Franchise In 2019 That Made Fans Go Crazy



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.