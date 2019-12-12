Jimmy Neesham To Feature In IPL 2020, But Will Skip PSL Due To New Zealand's Home Season

Jimmy Neesham has been the man in-form for New Zealand in the 2019 calendar year. Neesham almost carried the Kiwis to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 glory, but England were eventually crowned as the champions. The 29-year-old all-rounder is lethal with both, bat and the ball, which makes him a perfect fit for any starting XI in all formats. When it comes to domestic leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) or Pakistan Premier League (PSL), a player like Neesham can be a huge hit with his dynamic style of play. Jimmy Neesham will be up for grabs in the upcoming IPL auction on December 19, but the star recently revealed that he won't be featuring in the PSL.

Jimmy Neesham to miss the next edition of PSL

On December 6, the PSL 2020 draft took place and Neesham's name was missing from the list. Jimmy Neesham is very active on social media and always takes time to interact with his fans. After noticing that the star is missing from the PSL 2020 draft, a fan went ahead and asked Neesham the reason behind it. To which the Kiwi replied by saying that his New Zealand commitments will clash with the PSL 2020 season, thus he won't be able to play in the upcoming Pakistani domestic league.

It’s in the middle of our home season unfortunately 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/v13GDhIsqn — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 9, 2019

However, Indian fans can get excited to see Neesham feature in one of the eight IPL teams. The all-rounder will be a hot property in the upcoming auction and it will be to be no one's surprise if big franchises are seen battling to bag the Kiwi. Neesham, however, has been a part of IPL in the past. He was first picked by Delhi Daredevils in 2014 but Jimmy failed to make an impact that season and was dropped just after one edition. The 29-year-old was then bought by Kolkata Knight Riders but he didn't feature in any games for the Kolkata-based outfit due to an injury, which forced KKR to drop him in the following season. Jimmy Neesham seems to have found his mojo since then and can be proven very fruitful for any side the upcoming season.

