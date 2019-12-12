Jimmy Butler Turns Down Lucrative Offer From Rockets Before Joining Miami Heat: Reports

Jimmy Butler joined Miami Heat only in the offseason and he is enjoying a rather good season with his new side. If latest reports are to be believed, Butler apparently turned down a massive contract from Houston Rockets before heading to Miami.

NBA Trade Rumours: Jimmy Butler opts for Miami Heat over Rockets

According to NBA Insider Tim McMahon, Houston Rockets had offered a four-year max contract to Jimmy Butler when entered Free Agency after leaving the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets were apparently even ready to trade Clint Capela and Eric Gordon to get Butler in their side. Jimmy Butler reportedly turned down the contract and opted to join Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Butler averaged 27.5 points, 8.5 assists, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.25 steals per game. The Heat went 3-1 this week. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/XAbeBxQELZ — Vice City Alerts (@ViceCityAlerts) December 9, 2019

Jimmy Butler has forged quite a partnership with fellow teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. He is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7 assists with Miami Heat so far this season. The four-time NBA All-star was recently awarded the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week after recording two triple-doubles in the previous week.

Things could have been entirely different had he joined the Houston Rockets. He could have been playing alongside James Harden and Russel Westbrook in a team that enjoys ripping apart teams with their strong attacking plays.

Jimmy Butler to Rockets: A distant possibility?

Jimmy Butler played for the Chicago Bulls from 2011-2017. Since leaving the Bulls he spent one campaign with the Minnesota Timberwolves and another with the Philadelphia 76ers. It is entirely possible that Butler would consider another swap next season and maybe the Rockets would come knocking again. This season, at least, Butler will be playing for Miami Heat who are second in the Eastern Conference with an 18-6 (win-loss record). They'll be hosting the LA Lakers next on Friday night (Saturday IST).

