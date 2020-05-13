Jimmy Kimmel Apologises On Air After Making A Joke On Mike Pence's Empty Boxes Video

Jimmy Kimmel found himself in a controversy with the President of the United States after a controversial video went viral. In the viral video which was shared, Kimmel joked about Vice President Mike Pence. This caused quite an outrage and thus Jimmy Kimmel was asked to publically apologise for his actions.

Jimmy Kimmel apologises on air

Also Read | US VP Mike Pence & 3 Top Scientists Self Isolate After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jimmy Kimmel responded to this with a rather subtle apology. Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that he should have watched the entire video before making a joke. Jimmy admitted he was wrong and that he made a mistake. He, however, also highlighted how Trump supporters have been spewing hate on social media. He added that some posts made to him claimed that they wished death upon his son and harm to his wife. Jimmy Kimmel also added that the administration seems to be more concerned about an apology rather than thousands of Americans dying due to a global pandemic. Later as the video closes, he asks the administration to also apologise for a few things which he names in the video.

Also Read | US Vice-President Mike Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19

In a monologue shared on his IGTV, Jimmy Kimmel went on to speak for a few minutes regarding the issue before eventually apologising. Kimmel addressed the controversy and mentioned that in his previous segment, he showed a video of Vice President Mike Pence carrying a few boxes out of the van. These boxes were supposed to be handed over to the health care workers. However, Jimmy pointed out a segment in the video, which highlighted that a helper tells Mike Pence that box he is carrying is empty to which Mike replies saying ‘Just for the camera’ and picks up the box.

Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020

Also Read | Henry Cavill's Birthday: Throwback To When He Got Beaten On Jimmy Kimmel’s Show With Twist

Kimmel responded to this video by making a joke that a big box of nothing is being delivered to another box of nothing. However, after this segment aired, it grabbed the attention of several supporters of the President. It was later revealed that Pence was joking in the video when he uttered those lines. It was also reported by a news portal that Mike Pence was later seen shutting the van door soon after making the comment, which was a longer clip, and thus he never delivered the empty box.

it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020

Also Read | Tom Holland Turns Spider-Man For Jimmy Kimmel’s Son On His Birthday; Watch Video Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.