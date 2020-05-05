Henry Cavill's Birthday: Throwback To When He Got Beaten On Jimmy Kimmel’s Show With Twist

Henry Cavill aka Superman, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 37 today. The actor rose to popularity with his role of Superman in DC Comics’ movies like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. In addition to his superhero ventures, Henry Cavill has been a part of several other films like Tristan & Isolde, Immortals, Blood Creek, etc.

ALSO READ | Tom Holland Turns Spider-Man For Jimmy Kimmel’s Son On His Birthday; Watch Video Here

Throwback to the time when Superman got launched by Jimmy Kimmel’s bodyguard

As Henry Cavill turns 37 years old today, we came across a hilarious appearance that the actor made on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. In the hilarious video, Henry Cavill is seen punching Jimmy Kimmel. However, as soon as this happens Kimmel’s bodyguard jumps into the scene and beats up Henry Cavill instead.

ALSO READ | Henry Cavill Is Trending On Twitter For Three Days Now But No One Knows Why!

Before you jump into any conclusions, this was not a fight on the sets of the show. Instead, Jimmy Kimmel thought of creating a hilarious video where Henry Cavill will be punching him slowly. Kimmel is then seen pushing his side backwards where it seems like he has broken the glass on the backdrop.

Just when this happens, his bodyguard jumps into the scene. He is then seen beating up Henry Cavill with the same slow motion with Cavill acting as he has fallen to the ground. All three of them then get back up and watch the video play in a superfast motion. The end result is a hilarious scene by both Jimmy Kimmel and Henry Cavill.

ALSO READ | Henry Cavill's 'Superman', 'The Witcher' And Other Movies You Must Check Out

Check out the video here:

ALSO READ | Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday: Top Emotional Moments From His Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.