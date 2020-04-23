Tom Holland Turns Spider-Man For Jimmy Kimmel’s Son On His Birthday; Watch Video Here

While talking to Jimmy Kimmel in the at-home version of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Spider-Man Homecoming actor Tom Holland did a sweet gesture. In the at-home version of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the television host spoke to the actor about an array of topics. Tom Holland also told Jimmy Kimmel how his quarantine was going and how his family is coping up with the lockdown.

Later, Jimmy Kimmel requested Tom Holland to say hi to his son who is a huge Spider-man Homecoming fan. Check out the adorable interaction here.

Tom Holland turns into Spider-Man

Jimmy Kimmel told Tom Holland that he has a favour to ask. He then stated that his son Billy turns 3-years-old and is a huge fan of his movie Spider-Man Homecoming. He further told the actor that he told his son that he would get Spiderman for his birthday but due to the quarantine no one is coming to his birthday.

The famous host then asked Tom Holland if he could just say hello to his son. Tom Holland instantly agreed and even came back wearing a make-believe Spiderman suit.

Jimmy Kimmel came back with his son as well as his daughter who spoke to Tom Holland on the video call. Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter even said that she thinks Tom Holland is cute. Towards the end of the video call, Tom Holland sang happy birthday to Billy and even asked the people who were with him in the room to sing for the toddler. Jimmy Kimmel even cut Billy’s Spiderman shaped cake to celebrate his birthday.

Tom Holland talks about Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland in the same interview with Jimmy Kimmel stated that Spider-Man 3 might get delayed due to the Coronavirus. The entire film industry has been on a standstill due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. Tom Holland stated that the shooting of Spider-Man 3 has been delayed and hence there might be a possible delay in Spider-Man 3 hitting the theatres as well.

