How JJ Abrams' Revelation Of Rey's Parents Is Better Than 'The Last Jedi's

American filmmaker JJ Abrams expressed his thoughts regarding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s revelation about Rey’s parents being better than how The Last Jedi revealed. The finale of the nine-part Skywalker saga was theatrically released on December 20, 2019. The epic space-opera has answered innumerable questions that the fans got in their mind since they watched Star Wars: The Force Awakens four years ago. According to a report, not a lot of people are satisfied with the answers. Many fans took issue with The Rise of Skywalker’s payoffs. They argued about the movie’s new interpretation of Rian Johnson’s eighth episode of the Skywalker saga and second instalment in the sequel trilogy, The Last Jedi.

As per a report, The Rise of Skywalker appears to back-track on The Last Jedi’s revelation about Ray’s parents. Rian Johnson’s movie features a scene in which Kylo tells Rey that her parents sold her for drinking money before they passed away. Whereas, The Rise of Skywalker reveals that Rey is Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter and her parents hid their true identities and left Rey on Jakku to protect her from her grandfather. According to Abrams, the second twist is more devastating than the earlier one.

The director talked about Rey’s parents in a recent The Rise of Skywalker’s Academy screening. Moreover, he explained his idea behind the twist and why he, along with his co-writer, thought that it was stronger than The Last Jedi’s answer of Rey’s parents. In Abram’s line of thinking, Rey was haunted after knowing that his grandfather is the evilest person. But the problem arises in The Last Jedi’s reveal as it told how anyone can be extraordinary despite them being emerging from ‘nowhere’. In contrast, The Rise of Skywalker showcases Rey’s parents to be evil as well as the most powerful beings in the entire Star Wars galaxy. This made Rey less special with her uniqueness lying in her grandparent’s power.

As per a report, there is a chance that Abrams always intended on featuring Rey a Palpatine, but did not hint it in The Force Awakens. Additionally, if he had created his version of The Last Jedi, it would have worked better for The Rise of Skywalker. But it has come out as a disappointment for those who thought of Rey being incredible despite having uncaring parents.

