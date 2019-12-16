JJ Abrams Criticises Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Says Rian Had A Meta Approach To The Story

Star Wars is a popular American epic space opera franchise, which has managed to redefine worldwide pop-culture phenomenon across the globe. Created by George Lucas, the much-loved series has inspired several comic books, novels, video games, television series, and theme-park attractions. Recently, producer JJ Abrams had an off-hand comment to pass on the recently released Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here is what Abrams had to say about the film.

JJ Abrams' take on Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In a recently-held media interaction, JJ Abrams, who has been roped in as a director for the final instalments of the film, appreciated Star Wars: The Last Jedi for being full of surprises and bold choices. However, JJ Abrams also remarked that Rian Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi, had a meta approach to the story. JJ Abrams added that he believes that people did not watch the movie to be told that the instalment did not matter. Abrams opined that even though Star Wars: The Last Jedi diverted from the original film, it effectively laid the groundwork for the final instalments of the film.

Netizens react

Though Star Wars: The Last Jedi garnered strong support from the critics, the film, however, failed to impress fans in theatres. Take a look at how fans reacted to the instalment.

Apparently #TheLastJedi is trending again. I don't care if you like it, that's fine, but there are way too many fundamental and technical flaws in it to be considered an objectively "good" film.



Art may be subjective, but even a layman can tell when a musician plays out of key. pic.twitter.com/E5p0XGlSXd — Glenn Bulthuis🎙️ (@YonShadyGlenn) December 11, 2019

Seeing that #TheLastJedi is trending on twitter and that some people are trying to defend it but I’m sorry it straight up sucks — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 11, 2019

Is it possible. Just maybe. That #TheLastJedi is not a masterwork of enduring genius, but is also not a blasphemous stain on the #StarWars franchise?

Perhaps, it's... just another Star Wars movie, and we're all such hostages to our fandoms that we can't admit anything different? pic.twitter.com/ghh8ukrwuu — DJ Wooldridge (@djtalkstrash) December 11, 2019

