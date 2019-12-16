The Debate
JJ Abrams Criticises Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Says Rian Had A Meta Approach To The Story

Hollywood News

Recently, producer JJ Abrams had an off-hand comment to pass on the recently released, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Read on to know more about his interview.

JJ Abrams

Star Wars is a popular American epic space opera franchise, which has managed to redefine worldwide pop-culture phenomenon across the globe. Created by George Lucas, the much-loved series has inspired several comic books, novels, video games, television series, and theme-park attractions. Recently, producer JJ Abrams had an off-hand comment to pass on the recently released Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here is what Abrams had to say about the film.

Also Read | Star Wars: Rey And Kylo Ren Prepare For Battle In The Rise Of Skywalker In A New Poster

JJ Abrams' take on Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In a recently-held media interaction, JJ Abrams, who has been roped in as a director for the final instalments of the film, appreciated Star WarsThe Last Jedi for being full of surprises and bold choices. However, JJ Abrams also remarked that Rian Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi, had a meta approach to the story. JJ Abrams added that he believes that people did not watch the movie to be told that the instalment did not matter. Abrams opined that even though Star Wars: The Last Jedi diverted from the original film, it effectively laid the groundwork for the final instalments of the film.

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkers' New Clip Reveals Major Spoilers | WATCH

Netizens react

Though Star Wars: The Last Jedi garnered strong support from the critics, the film, however, failed to impress fans in theatres. Take a look at how fans reacted to the instalment.

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Shows New Easter Eggs At The End Of The Saga

Also Read | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Gets In On The Act, Joins Game Of Thrones And Avengers: Endgame In Making 2019 The Year That It All Ends

 

 

Published:
