JJ Abrams Opens Up About The Divisive Response To 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker evidently had many expectations weighing on it as it is the final instalment of a nine-film franchise. Though the film had enough hype around it which managed to bring in major footfalls to the silver screen, the majority of ardent fans and critics are left with a sour taste. The film makes some creative decisions throughout its runtime which some fans did not particularly enjoy, also, the film was deemed as a disjointed effort by JJ Abrams and his team to sum-up storylines of various characters. Now, JJ Abrams has opened up about the mixed response to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Also read: 'Star Wars': The history and evolution of the iconic sci-fi franchise

JJ Abrams opens up about fans and critics bashing Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

This is not the first time the Star Wars franchise fans have been vocal about not liking an instalment. Earlier, Star Wars: The Last Jedi also divided the fanbase with where the franchise. Now, while interacting with a news daily, director JJ Abrams expressed his views about the reception to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The director stated that he deems both the sides as right when it comes to criticising the film. He believes that the fans have a whole right to judge the film as they wish to as the director did not intend the film to please everyone.

Also read: Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker vs Taylor Swift's Cats; Box office collection update

JJ Abrams explained further that we live in a time where everything seems to default to outrage as fans have an emotional involvement with the franchise. The director was indeed aware that any creative decision taken with regards to the script, the characters or even the music would please one set of fans, but enrage others. So, JJ Abrams deems every critical claim made on the film as of right as it is a subjective matter of choice.

Also read: 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' is the most beloved soundtrack from the franchise

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is the #1 movie in the world! Get tickets to see it now playing in theaters: https://t.co/EbJ0vDq9GV pic.twitter.com/ComEAFgWXL — Star Wars (@starwars) December 22, 2019

Also read: 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' and 'The Mandalorian' share this connection

Also read: Star Wars actor John Boyega is not happy with Finn and Rose’s Story In The Last Jedi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.