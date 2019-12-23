The Debate
JJ Abrams Opens Up About The Divisive Response To 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' opened to a mixed response from fans and critics making it one of the most talked-about films. Check out JJ Abrams' views.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker evidently had many expectations weighing on it as it is the final instalment of a nine-film franchise. Though the film had enough hype around it which managed to bring in major footfalls to the silver screen, the majority of ardent fans and critics are left with a sour taste. The film makes some creative decisions throughout its runtime which some fans did not particularly enjoy, also, the film was deemed as a disjointed effort by JJ Abrams and his team to sum-up storylines of various characters. Now, JJ Abrams has opened up about the mixed response to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

JJ Abrams opens up about fans and critics bashing Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

This is not the first time the Star Wars franchise fans have been vocal about not liking an instalment. Earlier, Star Wars: The Last Jedi also divided the fanbase with where the franchise. Now, while interacting with a news daily, director JJ Abrams expressed his views about the reception to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The director stated that he deems both the sides as right when it comes to criticising the film. He believes that the fans have a whole right to judge the film as they wish to as the director did not intend the film to please everyone. 

JJ Abrams explained further that we live in a time where everything seems to default to outrage as fans have an emotional involvement with the franchise. The director was indeed aware that any creative decision taken with regards to the script, the characters or even the music would please one set of fans, but enrage others. So, JJ Abrams deems every critical claim made on the film as of right as it is a subjective matter of choice. 

