Joaquin Phoenix Rescues A Cow And Her Week-old Calf From A Slaughterhouse

The 2020 Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, who took the silver screens by storm with his performance in Joker, is keeping up the good work, not only with his acting but also with his compassion for animals. In his Oscar speech, Phoenix shed some light on the diminishing resources of Earth and ill-treatment of cows.

Recently, the actor proved that he does not just believe in ushering people but also believes in implementation and also seems the be a firm believer of the well-known proverb, 'Charity begins at home'. The Joker actor took up the task of rescuing a mother cow and its calf from a slaughterhouse.

Joaquin Phoenix rescues a cow and its calf from getting slaughtered

With his enlightening speech at the 2020 Academy Awards, Joaquin Phoenix stole the limelight with his perspective on fighting against injustice and ill-treatment. Phoenix was recently making headlines after he rescued a mother cow and its calf from a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera.

Phoenix not just rescued them but also personally delivered them to another facility operated by Farm Sanctuary which is a non-profit organization that shared Phoenix's rescue video on social media. The Joker actor shook hands with this non-profit organization to help prevent a calf who was approximately one-week-old and her mother from getting slaughtered.

In the video shared by Farm Sanctuary, Phoenix is also seen having a debate with who appears to be the owner of the slaughterhouse. The owner insists on calling his business harvesting, while Phoenix constantly keeps on correcting him saying that it is not harvesting but murdering them. However, later he also takes away the calf from the slaughterhouse by holding it in his own arms and taking it to a safe place along with her mother.

Check out the whole video of Joaquin Phoenix resuing the mother-calf duo here:

