If You Liked Joaquin Phoenix In 'Joker', Here Are Some Of His Other Films You Should Watch

After delivering a phenomenal performance in the 2019 release Joker, Joaquin Phoenix has become a popular name. The movie earned several nominations in the award ceremonies and Joaquin also won a Golden Globe for his role. For those who enjoyed his portrayal of Joker, here are some other Joaquin Phoenix’s movies that they are bound to love:

Gladiator

Joaquin Phoenix starred in the period drama, Gladiator directed by Ridley Scott. Although he did not play the lead in the movie, Joaquin played the antagonist to Russel Crowe’s Maximus. Joaquin Phoenix starred as Commodus, a newly-ascended Roman king, who demotes his late father’s favourite general to the position of a gladiator. For his performance in the movie Gladiator, Phoenix earned Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations although he did not win the coveted awards.

Ladder 49

Joaquin Phoenix starred in the 2004 release Ladder 49 where he played the young firefighter, Jack Morrison. Training under the leadership of Captain Mike, played by John Travolta, Jack goes to his first mission but gets stuck inside the blazing building. It is now up to his fellow firefighters to rescue Jack from this dire predicament. Joaquin Phoenix’s performance was highly appreciated by critics and audience. He earned quite a few nominations that year though he did not win any.

Her

In the movie Her, Joaquin Phoenix plays the character of Theodore Twombly, a man who falls in love with an artificial intelligence system he bought to help him write. This artificial intelligence called Al is designed to meet every need of its user. The movie was appreciated for tacking a unique concept of heartbreak. The sci-fi movie also stars Marvel-fame Scarlett Johansson. Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for the Oscar for his performance in Her as Theodore.

The Master

Joaquin Phoenix starred in this movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. He played the role of Freddie, a World War II veteran who finds it difficult to adjust in the post-war society. However, after coming across a religious movement, known as The Cause, he finds the solace he was hunting for. The movie also starred Amy Adams, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rami Malek and Jesse Plemons in important roles. For his performance in the movie, Joaquin Phoenix earned Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Joker Movie Instagram)

