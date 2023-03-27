Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga Are 'crazy In Love' In New Joker 2 Leaks

Joker 2 is currently filming in the US. Photos and videos from the location, featuring lead stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, have been leaking online giving closer glimpses of not just their looks in the upcoming film but minute details about the plot. The Todd Phillips directorial is eyeing October 4, 2024 release and the anticipation is rising around the film.

New leaks from the set of Joker 2

Earlier, Lady Gaga's look as Harley Quinn was leaked from set. It showed her in full costume and makeup. In the latest images and videos, Gaga filmed scenes outside a courtroom. In one of the clips, she walked up the stairs outside the court and was surrounded by extras. While walking up, she kissed one of the cast members as the camera filmed the moment. After shooting, Gaga also waved at the extras, before making an exit.

Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel in Arkham State Hospital pic.twitter.com/Vh1gq3yyNH — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

DAY 2! Lady Gaga is back on the set of #Joker2 in NYC pic.twitter.com/o0DkXJPBGV — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

Joker and Harley Quinn are 'crazy in love'

In another on set leak, Joker 2 prop consisting a newspaper had a frontpage headline reading 'crazy in love'. It had mugshots of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It also revealed that Quinn was admitted to the Arkham State Hospital. Another text in the newspaper read, "Joker has a new love". It seems as if the origins of Harley Quinn's relationship with Arthur Fleck aka Joker will be shown in Joker 2, which is officially titled, Joker Folie à Deux.

Joker 2 Set Photo! pic.twitter.com/qdme1bCMCp — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) March 26, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix shoots for Joker 2

In a leaked photo, Joaquin Phoenix also apperaed to be shooting for Joker 2. He was dressed in a suit and wore serious expressions on his face. To complete his look, he wore glasses.

Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips on the set of #Joker2 moments ago in New York City pic.twitter.com/avt0W1Qejw — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

Todd Phillips is directing the film and was also seen in photos from set.