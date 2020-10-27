Last Updated:

Joaquin Phoenix's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On The 'Joker' Actor

Joaquin Phoenix is celebrating his birthday today, October 28. On the occasion of Joaquin Phoenix's birthday, here's a quiz based on the actor's movies.

Joaquin Phoenix's birthday

Joaquin Phoenix started his career as a child artist on television. He appeared on the shows Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1982) and Backwards: The Riddle of Dyslexia (1984). The actor is best known for his role in the DC Extended Universe movie Joker. In 1995, Phoenix co-starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the Gus Van Sant-directed crime comedy-drama To Die For. The actor is known for movies like The Yards, Gladiator, Quills, Buffalo Soldiers and Signs among others. On the occasion of Joaquin Phoenix's birthday, here's a quiz based on his trivia and facts. 

Joaquin Phoenix's quiz

1. Which television series marked the acting debut of Joaquin Phoenix?

  • Hill Street Blues
  • The Fall Guy
  • Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
  • The New Leave It To Beaver

2. Which television series featured Joaquin alongside his sister?

  • Hill Street Blues
  • Murder, She Wrote
  • The New Leave It To Beaver
  • The Fall Guy

3. Which movie marked the theatrical film debut of Joaquin Phoenix?

  • Parenthood
  • SpaceCamp
  • Kid’s Don’t Tell
  • The Viper Room

4. Which Ridley Scott directorial featured Joaquin Phoenix?

  • Quills
  • Gladiator
  • Buffalo Soldiers
  • Signs

5. Joaquin Phoenix lent his voice for which Disney animated film?

  • Brother Bear
  • Moana
  • Zootropolis
  • Hercules

6.  Joaquin Phoenix portrayed the role of which famous singer in the biopic 'Walk the Line'?

  • Johnny Cash
  • Roger Love
  • James Mangold
  • Patrick Dempsey

7.  Which among these is Joaquin Phoenix’s mockumentary?

  • Two Lovers
  • Reservation Road
  • Brother Bear
  • I’m Still Here

8.  Can you guess Phoenix’s movie with the plot, “In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego”?

  • U Turn
  • Quills
  • Joker
  • Signs

9.  Which music video is directed by Joaquin Phoenix?

  • Life of Mars
  • When Doves Cry
  • She Wants Revenge
  • Thriller

10. Which of these actors has not been a love interest of Joaquin Phoenix?

  • Rooney Mara
  • Liv Tyler
  • Topaz Page-Green
  • Jennifer Aniston

Joaquin Phoenix's quiz - answers

  • Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
  • Murder, She Wrote
  • SpaceCamp
  • Gladiator
  • Brother Bear
  • Johnny Cash
  • I’m Still Here
  • Joker
  • She Wants Revenge
  • Jennifer Aniston

