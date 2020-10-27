Joaquin Phoenix's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On The 'Joker' Actor

Joaquin Phoenix started his career as a child artist on television. He appeared on the shows Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1982) and Backwards: The Riddle of Dyslexia (1984). The actor is best known for his role in the DC Extended Universe movie Joker. In 1995, Phoenix co-starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the Gus Van Sant-directed crime comedy-drama To Die For. The actor is known for movies like The Yards, Gladiator, Quills, Buffalo Soldiers and Signs among others. On the occasion of Joaquin Phoenix's birthday, here's a quiz based on his trivia and facts.
Joaquin Phoenix's quiz
1. Which television series marked the acting debut of Joaquin Phoenix?
- Hill Street Blues
- The Fall Guy
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
- The New Leave It To Beaver
2. Which television series featured Joaquin alongside his sister?
- Hill Street Blues
- Murder, She Wrote
- The New Leave It To Beaver
- The Fall Guy
3. Which movie marked the theatrical film debut of Joaquin Phoenix?
- Parenthood
- SpaceCamp
- Kid’s Don’t Tell
- The Viper Room
4. Which Ridley Scott directorial featured Joaquin Phoenix?
- Quills
- Gladiator
- Buffalo Soldiers
- Signs
5. Joaquin Phoenix lent his voice for which Disney animated film?
- Brother Bear
- Moana
- Zootropolis
- Hercules
6. Joaquin Phoenix portrayed the role of which famous singer in the biopic 'Walk the Line'?
- Johnny Cash
- Roger Love
- James Mangold
- Patrick Dempsey
7. Which among these is Joaquin Phoenix’s mockumentary?
- Two Lovers
- Reservation Road
- Brother Bear
- I’m Still Here
8. Can you guess Phoenix’s movie with the plot, “In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego”?
- U Turn
- Quills
- Joker
- Signs
9. Which music video is directed by Joaquin Phoenix?
- Life of Mars
- When Doves Cry
- She Wants Revenge
- Thriller
10. Which of these actors has not been a love interest of Joaquin Phoenix?
- Rooney Mara
- Liv Tyler
- Topaz Page-Green
- Jennifer Aniston
Joaquin Phoenix's quiz - answers
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
- Murder, She Wrote
- SpaceCamp
- Gladiator
- Brother Bear
- Johnny Cash
- I’m Still Here
- Joker
- She Wants Revenge
- Jennifer Aniston
