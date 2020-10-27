Joaquin Phoenix's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On The 'Joker' Actor

Joaquin Phoenix started his career as a child artist on television. He appeared on the shows Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1982) and Backwards: The Riddle of Dyslexia (1984). The actor is best known for his role in the DC Extended Universe movie Joker. In 1995, Phoenix co-starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the Gus Van Sant-directed crime comedy-drama To Die For. The actor is known for movies like The Yards, Gladiator, Quills, Buffalo Soldiers and Signs among others. On the occasion of Joaquin Phoenix's birthday, here's a quiz based on his trivia and facts.

Joaquin Phoenix's quiz

1. Which television series marked the acting debut of Joaquin Phoenix?

Hill Street Blues

The Fall Guy

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

The New Leave It To Beaver

2. Which television series featured Joaquin alongside his sister?

Hill Street Blues

Murder, She Wrote

The New Leave It To Beaver

The Fall Guy

3. Which movie marked the theatrical film debut of Joaquin Phoenix?

Parenthood

SpaceCamp

Kid’s Don’t Tell

The Viper Room

4. Which Ridley Scott directorial featured Joaquin Phoenix?

Quills

Gladiator

Buffalo Soldiers

Signs

5. Joaquin Phoenix lent his voice for which Disney animated film?

Brother Bear

Moana

Zootropolis

Hercules

6. Joaquin Phoenix portrayed the role of which famous singer in the biopic 'Walk the Line'?

Johnny Cash

Roger Love

James Mangold

Patrick Dempsey

7. Which among these is Joaquin Phoenix’s mockumentary?

Two Lovers

Reservation Road

Brother Bear

I’m Still Here

Also Read| This day That Year: Joaquin's 'Joker' & Brad Pitt's query on Chandrayaan-2 breaks the net

8. Can you guess Phoenix’s movie with the plot, “In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego”?

U Turn

Quills

Joker

Signs

Also Read| Joaquin Phoenix and fiance Rooney Mara welcome their first child together: Reports

9. Which music video is directed by Joaquin Phoenix?

Life of Mars

When Doves Cry

She Wants Revenge

Thriller

10. Which of these actors has not been a love interest of Joaquin Phoenix?

Rooney Mara

Liv Tyler

Topaz Page-Green

Jennifer Aniston

Also Read| Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara welcome baby boy River

Joaquin Phoenix's quiz - answers

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Murder, She Wrote

SpaceCamp

Gladiator

Brother Bear

Johnny Cash

I’m Still Here

Joker

She Wants Revenge

Jennifer Aniston

Also Read| Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon in Kitbag, reunites with Gladiator director Ridley Scott

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.