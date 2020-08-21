The Joker Hates Nazis According To The Promo For 'Injustice: Year Zero' Issue #4

The Joker is undoubtedly one of the most popular villains from the DC Universe. Joker is Batman's arch-nemesis and an unapologetic mass murderer who will do anything to get under Batman's skin. However, it seems like even the Joker draws the line at Nazism. In a promo for Injustice: Year Zero, writer Tom Taylor confirmed that even the Joker, one of the evilest characters in the DC Universe, hated Nazis.

Even the Joker hates Nazis according to Tom Taylor's Injustice: Year Zero

Also Read | Keanu Reeves Opens Up About 'The Matrix's' Transgender Allegory; Thinks It's 'cool'

The Joker hates Nazis.

From our Injustice: Year Zero #4.

Out today.https://t.co/m6aGNcTz54 pic.twitter.com/Gv5uJwOprM — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) August 18, 2020

Taking to social media, writer of Injustice: Year Zero, Tom Taylor shared a panel from the fourth issue of the comic in which the Joker calls out Nazis. In the panel, the Joker states that he is still an American and hates Nazis. He also reveals that he is a "homicidal maniac", not a "traitorous bigot". Interestingly, this is not the first time the Joker has revealed his distaste for Nazis.

During a Marvel and DC comics crossover between Captain America and Batman, the Joker ended up teaming up with the Captian's arch-nemesis The Red Skull. However, when the Joker realized that The Red Skull was a Nazi, he was immediately appalled. The Joker then told the Red Skull that he was still an American and despised Nazis.

Also Read | Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up To Give Away $1 Million To 'powerful Women'

@TomTaylorMade Here ya go. Just in case they didnt get it the first time https://t.co/uOc2meqlfg pic.twitter.com/Zkcqk3xUl3 — (Havik) kinmotsu/love (@HavikRaleigh) August 19, 2020

Tom Taylor's recent post faced backlash after some fans felt like he was adding politics to comic books by making the Joker talk about Nazis. However, netizens defended the panel and mentioned that it was already established in the Batman/Captain America crossover that Joker hated Nazis. Moreover, some fans defended Tom Taylor claimed that even the Joker had "standards". Others talked about how the Joker did not discriminate between people even if he was evil, meaning that his hatred for Nazis was not farfetched. Below are some fan reactions to the panel shared by Tom Taylor.

Also Read | Where Was 'Safety Not Guaranteed' Filmed? Know The Shooting Location Of The Film

Nice. There was a similar moment in Batman/Captain America where Joker realized who the Red Skull was and immediately turned on him. :) — Steve Horton (@tropicalsteve) August 18, 2020

The Joker kills and tortures indiscriminately. No racial bias here! He's an equal opportunity killer😅 loved the book!!! — Red_D3vil @FF7R (@R3d_evil) August 18, 2020

Even the Joker has standards....



Great crossover as well!!! pic.twitter.com/BvhBflWVFD — InfraDalek2.0 (@InfraDalek2) August 19, 2020

The Injustice series of comics started as a tie-in to the 2013 video game Injustice: Gods Among Us. Injustice: Gods Among Us was a fighting game set in an alternate DC comics universe where Superman became a dictator after he was driven mad by the death of Louis Lane and the destruction of Metropolis City. Injustice: Year Zero tells the story of how the Joker planned to turn Superman insane by destroying everything he loved.

Also Read | 'Full House' Actor Lori Loughlin And Her Husband To Be Sentenced In College Bribery Plot

[Promo from @joker.lovers Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.